IIT Delhi Selects Cohesity Founder and CEO Mohit Aron for the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award

by businesswireindia.com

Cohesity today announced that Dr. Mohit Aron, founder and CEO of Cohesity, has received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT). Aron was selected for the award based on outstanding contributions made in entrepreneurship, including founding Cohesity, co-founding Nutanix, and being recognized as “the father of hyperconvergence.”

IIT Delhi is a leading technology university in India and the excellence of its coursework, faculty, and alumni are recognized globally. Aron received his Bachelor of Science in computer science from IIT Delhi in 1995 and continued his studies at Rice University where he received a Ph.D. in computer science with a focus on distributed systems. Aron went on to serve as one of the lead developers on the Google File System. He co-founded Nutanix in 2009 and started Cohesity in 2013.

Under Aron’s leadership, Cohesity is disrupting the data management market, employs more than 1,300 people globally, is recognized as a Leader by independent research firms and organizations globally, and was recognized as a “technology pioneer” by the World Economic Forum.

“I am honored to be recognized by IIT Delhi for such a distinguished award. My experience at IIT Delhi has shaped who I am today. I continue my relationship with the IIT community as a way of giving back and hoping to inspire students to take on the big challenges that can help change the world,” Aron said. “IIT Delhi is a tremendous asset to India and the world as a foundation for innovators and entrepreneurs. At ITT, I learned to persevere in the face of challenging work. I also realized how important it is to keep learning throughout life, and that is why I introduced a cultural guideline for all employees at Cohesity: be humble, keep learning.”

“Dr. Aron was selected because of his impressive accomplishments as an entrepreneur and innovator, founding two successful companies, Nutanix and Cohesity,” said Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, director, IIT Delhi. "His drive, vision, and focus on taking on big challenges that can improve our lives set a stellar example for our students, alumni, and entrepreneurs everywhere.”

“This year’s recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Award continue to represent the rich tradition of entrepreneurship that exists among IIT Delhi alumni,” said Professor Sanjeev Sanghi, dean of alumni affairs and international programmes, IIT Delhi. “Over 50 percent of the Indian or Indian-origin unicorn founders are graduates of IIT Delhi.”

About IIT Delhi

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is one of the seven older established Institutes of Technology in India, created as centers of excellence for higher training, research, and development in science, engineering, and technology. Established as a College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute in Delhi was declared an "Institute of National Importance" under the Institutes of Technology Amendment Act of 1963 and renamed “Indian Institute of Technology Delhi.” Recently, IIT Delhi has been accorded the status of “Institute of Eminence” by the government of India, one out of only three public institutions to have been granted this honor. The Institute admits about 900 students for the undergraduate programs and about 1900 students for the postgraduate programs every year.

About Cohesity

Cohesity ushers in a new era in data management that solves a critical challenge facing businesses today: mass data fragmentation. The vast majority of enterprise data — backups, archives, file shares, object stores, and data used for test/dev and analytics — sits in fragmented infrastructure silos that make it hard to protect, expensive to manage, and difficult to analyze. Cohesity consolidates silos onto one web-scale platform, spanning on-premises, cloud, and the edge, and uniquely empowers organizations to run apps on that platform — making it easier than ever to back up and extract insights from data. Cohesity is a 2019 CNBC Disruptor and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005169/en/

Source: Businesswire