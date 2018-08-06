IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry honours Mr. Harish Mehta, Founder, Onward Technologies Ltd for his contribution in Technology

Digital Technology currently contributes 7% to India’s GDP and is a major contributor to India’s gaining International recognition. Recognizing this, the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry recognizes and awards both – End Users and IT Companies for their contribution to the field of digital technology. The IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry awarded 14 companies at its annual Digital Technology Awards 2017 in Mumbai In June.The IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry also recognized individuals who have contributed exceptionally to the field of technology at its annual awards with its most celebrated Lifetime Achievement Award. Mr. F. C. Kohli, Mr. N. R. Narayana Murthy, Mr. S. Ramadorai and Mr. Azim Premji have been recipients of IMCs Lifetime Achievement Award in the past. The 2017 edition of the awards honoured Mr. Harish Mehta, the First President of NASSCOM for his dedication to this institution, and the pivotal role that both NASSCOM and Mr. Mehta have played in India’s IT and technology journey.On receiving the award, Mr. Harish Mehta said, “I am extremely humbled and honoured on receiving the award. The IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry is one of India’s prestigious organizations and it is truly a privilege to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the organization. I would like to thank the organization and the jury for considering and presenting the awards to me.”On presenting the award to Mr. Mehta, Dr. Lalit Kanodia, President, IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry said, “IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry has always chosen men of distinction as Jury members, keeping in mind that an Award is only as good as its Jury. IMC believes that due to its own standing, and quality of the Jury, these Awards, will soon become a de facto national standard like the IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award.”The Jury for the 2017 edition of the awards constituted of Mr. Anil Jaggia, Mr. Atul Nishar, Padma Shri Dr. Deepak Phatak, Mr. Keshav Murugesh, Ms. Sandhya Vasudevan, Mr. Sanjay Mehta, Mr. Mukesh Kripalani and Mr. Kushe Bahl. The IMC Digital Technology Committee is chaired by Mr. Ashank Desai, former Chairman of NASSCOM.