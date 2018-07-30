  • Download mobile app

30 Jul 2018, Edition - 1112, Monday

IMFA Features in Prestigious List of India's Largest Midsize Companies

by businesswireindia.com

July 30, 2018

Business Wire India

Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA; estd 1961), the country’s leading fully integrated producer of ferrochrome, has been featured in Fortune India’s prestigious list of India’s largest midsize companies 'The Next 500' for 2018.

IMFA is the highest ranked Odisha-based company in the list of prominent businesses at 20th overall and 2nd in the Metals & Mining Sector. Chaudhary Birender Singh, Hon’ble Union Steel Minister and Jayant Sinha, Hon’ble Minister of State for Civil Aviation, presented a citation to the Company at a function held in Gurugram last week.

On receiving the award, Mr Prem Khandelwal, CFO & Company Secretary, IMFA said, "It is a very proud moment for all of us at IMFA to be a part of the prestigious 'Next 500' list of Fortune India. We have unwavering focus on creating value for all stakeholders so this recognition is indeed gratifying."

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Subhrakant Panda, MD & CEO, IMFA said, "This is a testimony to our continuous effort to create value through a robust, fully integrated business model. I would like to thank my colleagues and our partners for their contribution in IMFA being recognised as one of India’s largest midsize companies."

The companies featuring in the 'Next 500' list for 2018 have been selected on the basis of their performance and come from a variety of sectors such as metals & mining, manufacturing, services, capital goods, auto ancillaries, textile & garments, consumer durables, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, etc. Source: Businesswire

