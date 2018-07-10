IMS Noida Organized Faculty Development Programme on Research

by businesswireindia.com

Institute of Mangement Studies (IMS) Noidaa Faculty Development Programme on advance research methodology, teaching, and modeling techniques. Dr .Y.P Gupta former Professor of Delhi School of Economics was the honorable chief guest.Dr .Y.P Gupta discussed the issues related to research and modeling techniques, he further conveyed that for conducting any good research – direction and research functioning is necessary. Research should always be done on the topics that are useful for social interest.He also discussed on the topic of Detective Research and said that the researcher must explain the problem for a good research work. A researcher should collect the data honestly and avoid tampering to give a good result in research work. He also mentioned that experimental research, sampling, and questionnaire have special significance in research.Use of experimental research in the media is going on to determine the duration of the broadcast of the advertisement. Questionnaire plays a very important role in research work, the questionnaire should always be motivational, small and related to its subject matter. Collected data from a good questionnaire leads to research to good results.Dr. J.P Sharma, Educational Director of Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida said, "The FDP programme we got to know is about the techniques of research and how to solve a problem during the research work." He added that through this program, there will be an encouragement for social research along with an increase in academic excellence.Source: Businesswire