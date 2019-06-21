In its 17th Edition, Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 India ICT Awards Recognized Frontrunners from the ICT Industry Demonstrating Technological Excellence and Digital Transformation

June 21, 2019
|S. No.
|Award Titles and Categories
|Award Recipients
|Enterprise Infrastructure
|1
|Contact Center Vendor of the Year
|Avaya India Private Limited
|2
|Workforce Engagement Vendor of the Year
|Verint
|3
|Video Conferencing Vendor of the Year
|Cisco
|4
|Unified Communications Vendor of the Year
|Cisco
|5
|Unified Communications Service Provider of the Year
|Tata Communications
|6
|Managed Video Surveillance Provider of the Year
|Cattleya Technosys
|7
|SDWAN Platform Provider of the Year
|Versa Networks
|8
|Enterprise Mobility Management Provider of the Year
|VMware Software India Private Limited
|9
|Public IaaS Provider of the Year
|Microsoft
|10
|Network Security Vendor of the Year
|Fortinet Technology India Private Limited
|11
|Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Security Vendor of the Year
|VMware Software India Private Limited
|12
|Managed Detection and Response Provider of the Year
|Paladion
|13
|Identity and Access Management (IAM) Vendor of the Year
|IBM India Private Limited
|14
|Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year
|Symantec Software Solutions Private Limited
|15
|WAF and Anti DDoS Vendor of the Year
|Radware Ltd.
|16
|Managed Security Service Provider of the Year (Telco)
|Tata Communications
|17
|Managed Security Service Provider of the Year (SI)
|Wipro Limited
|18
|Unified Threat Management (UTM) Vendor of the Year
|Cisco
|19
|IoT Security Vendor of the Year
|Symantec Software Solutions Private Limited
|Emerging Services
|20
|IoT Platform Vendor of the Year
|Aeris Communications India Pvt. Ltd.
|21
|Artificial Intelligence Solution Provider of the Year
|Tiger Analytics
|22
|Hyperconverged Infrastructure Vendor of the Year
|VMware Software India Private Limited
|23
|Chatbot Platform Vendor of the Year
|Haptik Infotech Pvt. Ltd
|24
|MEASA New Product Innovation Award of the Year – Cyber Security
|WiJungle
|25
|BI Tool Vendor of the Year
|Microsoft
|26
|Enterprise Content Management Vendor of the Year
|Newgen Software Technologies Limited
|27
|Managed Video Services Company of the Year
|Tata Communications
|28
|Geospatial Technology Solution Provider of the Year
|RMSI Pvt. Ltd.
|29
|Marketing Automation Company of the Year
|Leadsquared
|30
|Most Promising 5G Network Vendor of the Year
|Huawei India
|31
|Smartphone Vendor of the Year
|Xiaomi
|Enterprise Telecom Services
|32
|Enterprise SIP Trunking Service Provider of the Year
|Tata Communications
|33
|Managed Enterprise Wi-Fi Provider of the Year
|Vodafone Idea Business Services
|34
|SDWAN Service Provider of the Year
|Tata Communications
|35
|Colocation Service Provider of the Year
|STT GDC India
|36
|Cloud Interconnect Service Provider of the Year
|Tata Communications
|37
|Managed Multi Cloud Service Provider of the Year
|Tata Communications
|38
|Enterprise Mobile Service Provider of the Year
|Vodafone Idea Business Services
|39
|Enterprise Data Service Provider of the Year
|Airtel Business
|40
|Enterprise Telecom Service Provider of the Year – SMB Segment
|Vodafone Idea Business Services
|41
|Enterprise Telecom Service Provider of the Year – Large Enterprise Segment
|Airtel Business