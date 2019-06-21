In its 17th Edition, Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 India ICT Awards Recognized Frontrunners from the ICT Industry Demonstrating Technological Excellence and Digital Transformation

by businesswireindia.com

The event witnessed participation from more than 100 CXOs, senior management, including investors, venture capitalists, members from regulatory bodies, and industry associations.

Recipients of the 2019 India ICT Awards

S. No. Award Titles and Categories Award Recipients Enterprise Infrastructure 1 Contact Center Vendor of the Year Avaya India Private Limited 2 Workforce Engagement Vendor of the Year Verint 3 Video Conferencing Vendor of the Year Cisco 4 Unified Communications Vendor of the Year Cisco 5 Unified Communications Service Provider of the Year Tata Communications 6 Managed Video Surveillance Provider of the Year Cattleya Technosys 7 SDWAN Platform Provider of the Year Versa Networks 8 Enterprise Mobility Management Provider of the Year VMware Software India Private Limited 9 Public IaaS Provider of the Year Microsoft 10 Network Security Vendor of the Year Fortinet Technology India Private Limited 11 Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Security Vendor of the Year VMware Software India Private Limited 12 Managed Detection and Response Provider of the Year Paladion 13 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Vendor of the Year IBM India Private Limited 14 Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year Symantec Software Solutions Private Limited 15 WAF and Anti DDoS Vendor of the Year Radware Ltd. 16 Managed Security Service Provider of the Year (Telco) Tata Communications 17 Managed Security Service Provider of the Year (SI) Wipro Limited 18 Unified Threat Management (UTM) Vendor of the Year Cisco 19 IoT Security Vendor of the Year Symantec Software Solutions Private Limited Emerging Services 20 IoT Platform Vendor of the Year Aeris Communications India Pvt. Ltd. 21 Artificial Intelligence Solution Provider of the Year Tiger Analytics 22 Hyperconverged Infrastructure Vendor of the Year VMware Software India Private Limited 23 Chatbot Platform Vendor of the Year Haptik Infotech Pvt. Ltd 24 MEASA New Product Innovation Award of the Year – Cyber Security WiJungle 25 BI Tool Vendor of the Year Microsoft 26 Enterprise Content Management Vendor of the Year Newgen Software Technologies Limited 27 Managed Video Services Company of the Year Tata Communications 28 Geospatial Technology Solution Provider of the Year RMSI Pvt. Ltd. 29 Marketing Automation Company of the Year Leadsquared 30 Most Promising 5G Network Vendor of the Year Huawei India 31 Smartphone Vendor of the Year Xiaomi Enterprise Telecom Services 32 Enterprise SIP Trunking Service Provider of the Year Tata Communications 33 Managed Enterprise Wi-Fi Provider of the Year Vodafone Idea Business Services 34 SDWAN Service Provider of the Year Tata Communications 35 Colocation Service Provider of the Year STT GDC India 36 Cloud Interconnect Service Provider of the Year Tata Communications 37 Managed Multi Cloud Service Provider of the Year Tata Communications 38 Enterprise Mobile Service Provider of the Year Vodafone Idea Business Services 39 Enterprise Data Service Provider of the Year Airtel Business 40 Enterprise Telecom Service Provider of the Year – SMB Segment Vodafone Idea Business Services 41 Enterprise Telecom Service Provider of the Year – Large Enterprise Segment Airtel Business