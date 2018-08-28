Inde Hotels Adds Acclaimed Heritage Property to Its Portfolio – The Bijolai Palace Hotel, Jodhpur

by businesswireindia.com

Inde Hotels, a platform for independent hotels, providing end-to-end marketing and support services to drive revenue, has successfully added another feather to its cap by adding theunder its umbrella.The Bijolai Palace Hotel, a sprawling royal palace built in the 19century by the ruling family of Jodhpur-Marwar is nestled between the Aravali hills surrounded by lakes, creating an oasis in the desert. Bijolai Palace Hotel is currently owned by a Foundation and the income it gets from the hotel goes to support its work in providing drinking water to the communities of Thar Desert. More importantly, as a part of responsible tourism, the palace meets 100% of its water requirement through a unique method of rainwater harvesting.The Palace design exhibits the meticulous planning of the old rulers. The 150-year-old Bijolai Palace Hotel is one of the oldest residences in Jodhpur built in 1859 by Maharaja Takhat Singh as his summer home, which has been declared as a 'Heritage Property', by INTACH. It had been used for many years as a lively royal paradise surrounded by lakes in the midst of the Aravali Hills."Adding Heritage property to Inde’s portfolio, is a well-thought strategy for the brand’s expansion. Heritage properties have witnessed an upsurge of tourism in India as the properties are privy to the rich culture, history and have a story to tell. Bijolai Palace Hotel will offer not only marvellous heritage architecture but will offer a bouquet of royal services to its customers."The Bijolai Palace Hotel offers a wide range of rooms: The Heritage Rooms, Vintage Rooms, and Vintage Suite. All rooms overlook pristine gardens, private courtyards or views of their own Lake Bijolai providing a rejuvenation of spirit and body.The Bijolai Palace Hotel offers multiple dining options from delectable local Marwari Cuisine to Indian & International Specialties.The Bijolai Palace Hotel can offer excellent wedding and banqueting options for engagement, sangeet, mehandi, wedding ceremonies and reception catering to dramatic needs of the star-studded destination weddings.Other than the royal services, hospitality and feast, the Bijolai Palace Jodhpur also offers "– a unique learning experience designed to provide first-hand information about traditional water harvesting techniques, it’s a crash-course to understand the brilliant technology and rainwater wisdom developed over millennium in the desert.The Bijolai Palace Hotel also offers a variety of activities like Village Safari that provides you a peek into the ethnic Marwari lifestyle, Desert Safari through sand dunes of Thar Desert, cooking classes for local cuisine to Spa treatments.Jodhpur offers a variety of tourist attractions from age-old palaces & forts to historic temples, Music and Dance Festivals and desert excursions to entice your senses. The various cultural fairs and activities celebrate local and regional music and culture.Source: Businesswire