Indian Recycle Paper Industry Needs a Breather, Otherwise Prices of Finished Paper May Skyrocket

‘ GPMA’ request Government to compensate “COVID-19” damages by giving relief in container demmurage, detention, ground rent, interest, etc. as a result of huge backlog of containers carrying waste paper, lying at ports

Collection of GST for one year to be deferred & spread over 120 EMIs, without interest

Lockdown days to be erased from calender of 2020, giving breather to many, treating May 18 as March 24 and onwards

Collection of GST for one year be deferred and allow the Kraft paper Industry to pay in 120 EMI, interest free. During lockdown period, no detention, no demurrages, no ground rent, no late filing fees, no interest whatsoever should be an order by GOI and violation of the order to be penalized, no court proceedings. It should be a simple standing order which everyone has to obey, no between the lines meaning and / or taking advantage of language and interpreting the government order in their own interest. Govt order should be taken in full spirit of the covid-19 situation and benefits passed on. Lockdown period be deleted from calendar, as if these days were never there, this should imply for everything, march 24 to 17 may should be no more in the calendar of 2020, to treat 18th may as 24th March and onwards, so no bank interest, no bank overdues, no delays in payment, no nothing during these days for recycling industry. To adequately compensate the Industry towards “COVID-19” damages.