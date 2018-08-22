Indo-American Chamber of Commerce Hosts Annual Conference on Achieving SDGs by Leveraging CSR Programs

by businesswireindia.com

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce convened a conference here in New Delhi with the theme,, bringing together experts and leaders from government, corporates and foundations to advance sustainable economic growth and development.The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce organized this conference in collaboration with PNSP Consultancy Group and with support from partners including USAID and IREDA.The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030. India along with 193 countries had adopted these goals in 2015 at the UN Agenda for Sustainable Development.India and the rest of the world have only 12 years to achieve these tremendously ambitious goals. The Indian context poses additional challenges since the country currently is in the bottom half of the countries on most of the 17 SDGs.The inaugural session focused on the role of corporate social responsibility programs in advancing and achieving SDGs and was presided over byAddressing the inaugural session,"India is moving towards development paradigm and has got unique CSR model and the public-private partnerships will help the country achieve Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. GOI has come up with 49 indicators to rank the districts of India and give a sense of competition to the districts to aspire for a better standard of living."in his address, underlined the need for "a collaborative effort by both government and private sector to work on projects which will have life-changing impacts in the areas of education, clean energy, gender equality, sustainable forests and disaster relief. In India, USAID has come forward with Development Impact Bond so to solve critical development problems. We are bringing together government, private sectors, and NGOs to achieve Sustainable Development Goals," he further added.This year’s IACC conference focused on the first 10 SDGs which include both social and economic goals. Apart from the inaugural session, the event deliberated on three important sub-themes including eradication of hunger, empowering the girl child and women as also the critical areas of affordable energy, skilling, and inclusive growth.Indo-American Chamber of Commerce is an apex bi-lateral organization founded for and committed to enhancing economic ties between two of the world’s greatest democracies, India and USA. The Chamber has about 2500 members with offices in 13 Indian cities.IACC was set up by the farsighted former US Ambassador Chester Bowles in association with visionary industrialists and leaders from India in 1968 and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.Source: Businesswire