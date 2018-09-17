Indulge in a Barrelful of Bavaria as Lotus Cafe Celebrates the Oktoberfest in High Spirits!

by businesswireindia.com

Celebrate two weeks of pure indulgence as you savour the flavours of Bavaria with a volksfest of select ales and lagers coupled with traditional German delicacies served at the dinner spread from the 22September to 7October, 2018 at Lotus Café, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu.The festivities will also include two sumptuous authentic German brunches at Lotus Café, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu on 23September and 7October.Say Prost! to your friends and family as you indulge in the choicest of beers and satiate your palate with traditional favourites like Bratwurst, Weisswurst, Sauerkraut and much more as you part take in the festivities of the vibrant Oktoberfest at Lotus Café. The fest will be celebrated in high spirits at the all-day diner bringing to the table a variety of beers and an authentic spread of Bavarian delights inspired from the archives of the traditional celebratory German cuisine.JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu will savour the festivities with a delicious menu featuring recipes each of which have been carefully curated by the skilled in-house chefs to bring guests an exquisite menu exuding with robust flavours and alluring aromas using meticulous cooking techniques. In addition, Bombay Baking Company will also be celebrating the spirit of Oktoberfest, with specially curated hampers that will serve as the perfect gift for your loved ones.Sharing his thoughts on the Oktoberfest celebrations,says, “Oktoberfest is an amazing opportunity to sample new beers, scrumptious German food, all in a fun environment. Our talented teams of in-house chefs have carefully curated the menu to try and re-create the German delicacies pairing it with a wide gamut of beers which we’re sure will delight our patrons.”Lotus Cafe, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu22September to 7October, 20187:00 pm – 11:00pm23September & 7October12:30 pm – 4:30pmNon-Alcoholic Brunch: INR 3,500/++Alcoholic Brunch: INR 4,500/++For enquiries, please contact us on: +91 22 6693 327Source: Businesswire