22 Jan 2019, Edition - 1288, Tuesday
Infineon Expands Footprint in Delhi-NCR With a New Office in Noida

by businesswireindia.com

January 22, 2019

Business Wire India

Infineon Technologies today opened a new sales and technical support office in Noida to expand its presence in North India. The new facility is also equipped with a comprehensive lab for development of applications & solutions across industrial, automotive and security applications.
 
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vinay Shenoy, Managing Director, Infineon Technologies India, said, "We are excited to officially announce the opening of our new office in Noida to more effectively support the needs of customers! This will further accelerate growth and strengthen our presence in North India, which represents over 30 percent of our business across automotive, lighting, electric vehicles, home appliances, UPS, industrial applications”. Mr Shenoy further elaborated that the state of the art facility offers customers and partner’s access to the state of the art lab to expedite development of their products and solutions."
 
Infineon’s operations in India include a key development center in Bangalore playing a vital role in software and hardware development within its global R&D network. To support the growing Indian market, a new lab in the heart of the automotive hub of Pune was established in 2018. The state-of-the-art test lab focuses on developing 2-wheeler electronic applications and supports the requirements of the local market. Infineon’s latest facility in Noida is located in Floor 2, 1A/1, SB Tower, Sector 16A, Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, 201301. Source: Businesswire

