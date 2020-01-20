Infor’s India Marketing Manager Bags ET Now Stars of the Industry Award 2019 for Excellence in Branding and Marketing

by businesswireindia.com

a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, announced that its India Marketing Manager, Priyanka Chatterjee, has been honored by ET Now Stars of Industry Forum as Young Achiever of the Year. Priyanka is recognized for her innovation and industry expertise in Branding and Marketing.

have demonstrated marketing flair and made a difference to the industry and profession.

expertise in leadership and seasoned excellence in brand

marketing skills and communication.

the

award is a testament to this.

Priyanka’s unwavering commitment in bringing business success

has been commendable. This has

set a benchmark

Priyanka

India Marketing Manager, Infor, commented,

“

ET Now’s Young Achiever of the Year award under the Branding and Marketing Leadership category recognizes outstanding performances by professionals in the industry who are under 35 years whoDr. Indira Parekh, Ex-Dean, IIM Ahmedabad, and a jury member said, “We congratulate Priyanka on her contribution to the marketing industry in 2019 with herTo be awarded as the Young Achiever of the Year is a huge accolade andfor Infor in her rolefor young professionals.”Chatterjee,It is a great honor to be recognized by CMO Asia Awards for efficiency in strategic and innovative marketing in India. I am thrilled with the successful outcomes I have achieved in my role at Infor. This award encourages me to continue to produce creative and strategic work in the marketing and branding space, and to help drive further growth for Infor and increase brand awareness and client satisfaction.”Source: Businesswire