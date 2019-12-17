Ingram Micro Cloud Certified as Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider

by businesswireindia.com

Ingram Micro Cloud today announced that it has earned the Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) certification, the premier certification for MSPs that designates Ingram Micro Cloud as a top global provider of managed services for Microsoft Azure.

The certification enables Ingram Micro Cloud to further assist partners to grow their own businesses by extending services and expanding their offering portfolio. For cloud resellers, Ingram Micro Cloud offers the ability to white label its Microsoft Azure professional and managed services, helping them to more efficiently manage their resources in relation to their customer demands.

“We’re excited and honored by this outstanding recognition from Microsoft, as it underscores our ‘More as a Service’ initiative and extensive efforts to provide more meaningful value-added services to Azure customers,” said Nimesh Davé, executive vice president Global Cloud, Ingram Micro. “The certification expands our strong partnership with Microsoft and reflects the tremendous investments we have made to help our partners and customers become more successful.”

“Ingram Micro has shown time and again through countless customer engagements that they are one of the world’s go-to Microsoft Azure experts,” said Mark Rice, general manager, Microsoft Worldwide Services Partners. “We would like to congratulate them on achieving this top honor, which is an objective confirmation of the company’s ability to help MSPs build and scale their Azure businesses.”

To be certified, each Azure Expert MSP is required to pass a rigorous screening process, including an extensive two-day onsite audit where they must demonstrate top tier expertise in managed services—spanning all aspects of the customer lifecycle from initial assessment through architecture and design—and a trusted relationship with Azure customers for ongoing support, security and optimization.

The Ingram Micro Cloud team coupled this expertise with its extensive cloud IP—including the Ingram Micro CloudBlue platform—to realize a comprehensive solutions-oriented business that fulfills the highest standards set by Microsoft.

In addition, CloudBlue—with its full suite of solutions, including CloudBlue Commerce, CloudBlue Connect and CloudBlue Orchestrator—is the only out-of-the-box platform that solves for the technology component of the Azure MSP certification. As the certification is granted on a limited basis, those resellers that do not gain Azure MSP expert status will still benefit from the adoption of CloudBlue regardless, as the platform enables next-level expansion of cloud capabilities for MSPs, which furthers their ability to drive revenue and increase profit.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

At Ingram Micro Cloud™ we view cloud not just as a single technology, but as a foundational platform to run and drive a whole new way of doing business. By leveraging our platforms and ecosystem, cloud service providers, telecom companies, resellers and enterprises can quickly transform and get up and running in the cloud within minutes, with little to no investment. Our portfolio includes vetted security, communication and collaboration, business applications, cloud management services and infrastructure solutions designed to help clients monetize and manage the entire lifecycle of cloud and digital services, infrastructure and IoT subscriptions. For more information, please visit www.ingrammiccrocloud.com.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

