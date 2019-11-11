InnovationQore Invites Start-ups to Register for Season 1 of Turbostart

Registration closes on November 30th, 2019; Winners will be announced in January 2020

Ten finalists will be funded up to Rs. 2 Cr. each and provided with end to end services

Bengaluru based InnovationQore is all set to hold the first season of its program – Turbostart. Applications are currently being accepted and are scheduled to close on 30th November 2019. The program is open to all Indian start-ups and is run in a competition format. In order to be considered eligible for the Turbostart program, a start-up should have been incorporated for a period of less than 10 years with a minimum viable product or proof of concept. The start-up should be working towards innovation and development or improvement of products or processes or services with a scalable business model. Interested start-ups can register online at www.turbostart.co.

“We currently have 250 start-ups who have applied under the Turbostart program across sectors and around 200 start-ups are in the process of completing their applications. Start-ups will then be shortlisted by mid-December. An eminent panel made up of the investment committee and advisory board will judge the shortlisted start-ups and the final list of winners will be announced at the end of January 2020. The final ten start-ups will be funded up to Rupees Two Crores each. We will also provide these start-ups with assistance in product positioning, entity structuring, brand and digital strategy along with services spanning tax, legal, marketing and sales.” said Ganesh Raju, Founder, and CEO, InnovationQore.

The selection panel will include a combination of the investment committee, management team and advisory board of InnovationQore, such as Vinod Keni, Natarajan R, Ganesh Raju, Jogin Desai, Arun Bellary, Sunder Raju, Ullas Kamath and others.