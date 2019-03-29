Innovid 2018 Global Video Benchmarks Study Shows Meteoric Rise of Connected TV, Uncovers Key Video Advertising Insights

March 29, 2019
Innovid, the world’s leading connected tv and video advertising platform, today announced the release of its annual Global Video Benchmarks report. The latest study reveals another year of significant growth in the Internet-enabled television space, also known as Connected TV (CTV), along with an increase in data-driven personalized video campaigns and short-form mobile video. The year-long study analyzes thousands of video campaigns with billions of impressions across 340+ top global companies, providing a critical snapshot of the state of video advertising in 2018, along with insights and analysis designed for the top television marketers. As with past installments, the report also compares the performance of standard pre-roll video to interactive video across devices and channels, offering benchmarks and overall performance for key video KPIs including click-through rates, engagement, completion rate and time-earned.
"The Global Video Benchmarks series is designed to serve as a video advertising performance barometer, leveraging original data collected through our connected TV and video advertising platform," said Zvika Netter, CEO and co-founder of Innovid. "This year the barometer has landed on CTV, with its surge in viewership, particularly across premium broadcast content, and growing advertiser appetites. The trend is clear: CTV is now."
The 2018 Global Video Benchmarks themes and top findings include:
"Streaming has already revolutionized consumer viewing habits, and we see even greater expansion in the years ahead," said Alan Wolk, co-founder and lead analyst, TV[R]EV. "As CTV/OTT becomes more commonplace, so do consumer expectations around the relevancy and personalization of advertising. Marketers would be well-served to seize the opportunities available in this still nascent market to deliver video advertising that is more engaging, more personalized and more measurable."
The 2018 Global Video Benchmarks report is available for download at https://info.innovid.com/global-annual_benchmarks.
About Innovid
Innovid is the world's leading video advertising platform, delivering more video than any company across mobile, desktop, connected TVs, streaming devices and social platforms. Innovid partners with brands, agencies, and publishers to deliver new advertising models that increase engagement and time spent in ways that also provide more value to viewers. Our video platform enables personalization of creative, seamless cross-screen delivery, and holistic measurement to fuel next-generation video experiences and grow revenue. Innovid has offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Tel Aviv, Sydney, and Singapore. Please visit www.innovid.com for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005822/en/