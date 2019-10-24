Intelligentsia Organizes One-of-its-kind Mud Festival for Kids

Intelligentsia, India’s one of leading play schools organized an innovative Mud festival at its campus in New Delhi. The idea behind this unique activity was to engage the kids with nature and give an idea to a healthy and hygienic lifestyle.

Mud Festival at Intelligentsia

This activity strengthens not only their immunity but also various activities associated helped them to improvise their fine motor and gross motor skills too. A motor skill is simply an action that involves a kid using his muscles. Gross motor skills are larger movements kids make with his arms, legs, feet, or his entire body. Kids played in heaps of organic mud and exposed to soil where they experienced a different kind of feeling.

In addition to these playful activities, kids also learned about the right way to wash their hands and the concept of hygiene. They were taught about how important hygiene is for a better and healthier lifestyle. A highly researched playschool, Intelligentsia has been organizing many unique and innovative activities for its kids from time to time.

Dr. Gaurav Nigam is a well-known educationist, pediatrician, Founder of iCare, and Founder of Intelligentsia says, “Play is the highest form of learning. And, in the Mud festival kids learnt a lot of things by playing with organic mud. It was very heartening to see involvement of kids in playing with organic mud and enjoying. I also congratulate and thank teachers of Intelligentsia for pull-off this unique activity in such a great way. We are going to organize many more unique kids’ festivals in future.”

Adding more about Intelligentsia, he says, “Intelligentsia is a highly-researched based playschool which gives a platform for kids to create, innovate and engage with peers at an early age. This early age activities with peers at playschool can help in shaping their overall personality in future.”

About Intelligentsia

Founded by Dr. Gaurav Nigam, a well-known educationist, paediatrician, and author; Intelligentsia is a highly researched play school in New Delhi. Intelligentsia is all about scientific research and delivering early education through STEM approach.

About Dr. Gaurav Nigam