Introducing the World Class Tiles by Vitero

Vitero, known for its double charged vitrified tiles says it is here to turn every personal space into a signature house design that expresses your spark. By infusing designs to the floor tiles, the brand aims to redefine the floors into something completely magical.
The tiles blend the artistic creations with the world-class nanotech process to manufacture the highest quality double charged vitrified tiles
. There is an advanced feeding system to test the tiles under different quality parameters and ensure a quality appeal in a range of customizations.
As a brand, Vitero lays a lot of emphasis on the eco-friendly aspects of the tiles. They are manufactured using state-of-the-art machinery and technology that promises to make a substantial and sustainable contribution.
Quality being a major concern, the double charged vitrified tile makers keep a stringent check on the production, packaging, and delivery processes. Superior quality, high strength, thicker surface, and perfect finish are some of the attributes that validate the brand’s promise in manufacturing the highest quality double charged vitrified tiles.
The tile collection
takes its inspiration from lush evenings spent on the Mediterranean Sea, the bank of Amazon river, Island of Melos and Mykonos, snowy heights, deep deserts, and many more.
The range of tile collections by Vitero are here to bring the people close to nature in their homely boundaries.
