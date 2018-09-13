Intuit Announces the Five Finalists in its 2018 Global Firm of the Future Contest

by businesswireindia.com

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) revealed Cloud Bookkeeping Services, PJCO, Reconciled, Regional Business Services Ptd Ltd and Wealth Café Business Advisors Pvt Ltd are one step closer to winning the coveted title of the 2018 Intuit QuickBooks Global Firm of the Future. Representing Australia, Canada, India, the United Kingdom and the United States, these are the top accounting firms from around the globe whose entries best demonstrate how they embrace online technologies to grow their practices and help their small business clients succeed and prosper.

The Firm of the Future contest, now in its fourth year, invited bookkeeping, full-service accounting and tax firms in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States and, for the first time, India to showcase how they see the value of the cloud, serve as a trusted advisor to their clients, and grow their practice with modern marketing techniques. New this year, firms were also asked to include a story of how they helped a small business client overcome a challenge and achieve success. Participating firms and the small business clients named in their submissions were entered for the chance at over $135,000 USD in prizes.

“We are thrilled to announce this inspiring group of firms as this year’s finalists in the Firm of the Future contest,” said Ariege Misherghi, global leader of Intuit’s Accountant Segment, Small Business and Self-Employed Group. “Each firm’s submission clearly highlighted both how they embrace new technologies and ideas, and just as important, that they recognize that this is what will drive their firm and clients forward to greater success. We’re eager to celebrate these firms and the ways they break the mold to help their clients grow and thrive.”

Misherghi and a panel of qualified judges from Intuit’s global sites selected the top five finalists who best embody the attributes of Firms of the Future. The top five finalists provided written submissions highlighting their firm’s work, culture and vision to demonstrate why they deserve to be named a Firm of the Future, along with their story about how they helped a specific client to succeed. The finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

In the next phase of the contest, each finalist will develop a creative video that demonstrates what makes their firm a Firm of the Future. Intuit will provide a videographer and producer for filming and work directly with each finalist to develop a high-quality video entry. Once complete, the videos will be available for public voting in an online gallery on the Firm of the Future website. The voting period is open October 16-31, 2018. For every vote and social share that takes place during the voting period, a donation from Intuit will be made to Kiva.org (up to $25,000 USD).

The five finalists and the small businesses identified by each firm will each receive a $5,000 USD cash prize and one free ticket and all-expense paid trip to Intuit’s annual conference, QuickBooks Connect, November 5-7, in San Jose, California. The grand prize winner and the small business they support will be revealed on the main stage on November 5, and receive additional cash prizes of $25,000 USD and $15,000 USD, respectively.

In addition to the five finalists announced, 10 Firm of the Future runners-up from across the globe were announced. The 10 runners-up will each receive a cash prize of $2,500 USD and the small businesses identified by each runner-up will be awarded a cash prize of $1,000 USD. The runners-up (in alphabetical order) are:

Register for QuickBooks Connect and meet the five finalists in-person in November and see the grand prize winner announced on stage. Speakers at this year’s conference include Alex Rodriguez, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of A-Rod Corp, Mindy Kaling, Actor, Writer, Producer and Director and Dylan Lauren, CEO and Founder of Dylan’s Candy Bar.

