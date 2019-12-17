Investing Success: Stock Market for Everyone – “CSMER-Certificate in Stock Market and Equity Research” a New Offering of DSIJ Academy

by businesswireindia.com

The ability to effectively manage your investments, prepare blueprints, manage debts and make informed decisions is extremely vital in today’s era. While the capital markets offer plenty of avenues to deploy your resources and create wealth, it is extremely imperative that one is financially literate before engaging in any financial transactions.As an organization supporting the spread of investment awareness, financial education is at the forefront of our mind and the Certificate in Stock Market and Equity Research (CSMER) is a step towards achieving this goal. To address the glaring lack of financial understanding, DSIJ Academy offers CSMER as a learn-at-your-own-pace, online program that provides you with a stepping stone towards mastering the capital markets. CSMER intends to equip learners with the conceptual framework required to get a firm grasp over the fundamentals of the capital markets and as such is ideal for anyone interested in understanding and subsequently master the capital markets and is best suited for independent investors and traders, learners of commerce/finance, housewives and retired citizens.and helps you understand past events, analyse present happenings and anticipate likely future evolution. Additionally, it will help you deploy improved assessment of performance measures along with helping you understand the key elements to be looked out for before making an investment.Commenting on the new launch,ofsaid, “CSMER course is a ground up course created to help a non-finance person to understand the world of investments in an easy and lucid manner. It will give an individual the needed confidence and know-how to deploy his money towards furthering multiplying it.”Source: Businesswire