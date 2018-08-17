  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
17 Aug 2018, Edition - 1130, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • PM Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah walk alongside the hearse carrying the mortal remains of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s mortal remains being taken from BJP headquarters to the Smriti Sthal
  • Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s funeral will take place at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal at 4 pm
  • PM Modi will visit Kerala to review the flood situation in the state today
  • Kerala floods have taken 97 lives so far, 26 deaths reported on Thursday alone
  • A delegation from Islamabad will attend the funeral of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • Atal was more than a colleague, he was my closest friend for 65 years: LK Advani
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan chairs meet with navy and air force over flood situation
  • Between 5,700 and 10,000 Catholic priests have been accused of sexual abuse in the United States
  • People flock on the streets as former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s mortal remains are being taken to BJP HQ
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Investors Appoint AlixPartners to Oversee Separation of Abraaj Growth Markets Health Fund from Abraaj Group

by businesswireindia.com

August 17, 2018

Business Wire India

Investors in the Abraaj Growth Markets Health Fund (“AGHF” or “the Fund”) have underlined their strong commitment to AGHF by announcing the appointment of global consulting firm, AlixPartners, to oversee the separation of AGHF from the Abraaj Group to ensure the long term success of the Fund in delivering accessible, affordable and quality healthcare in developing countries.

 

AGHF is a US$1 billion investment fund with a mandate to provide affordable, high-quality healthcare to under-served low and middle-income patients throughout Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, with performance measured by both financial returns and development impact metrics. The Fund is now in the process of separating from the Abraaj Group to ensure continuity and build a stable platform for the future.

 

The recently announced appointment of provisional liquidators over Abraaj Holdings and Abraaj Investment Management Limited (“AIML”), the investment manager of the Fund, does not impact the day to day operations of the Fund’s portfolio. AlixPartners is now working alongside the Fund’s senior operational team and the provisional liquidators of AIML and supporting the search for a permanent replacement investment manager to manage the Fund and continue its vital work.

 

Simon Appell from AlixPartners commented:

 

“The Abraaj Growth Markets Health Fund is helping to deliver accessible, affordable and quality care for low and middle-income people in 10 of the largest cities in Sub Saharan Africa and South Asia, and we want to see that continue. We’re working with the Fund’s investors, its senior operational team and the provisional liquidators as part of ongoing discussions with several potential replacement managers for the Fund who will continue to support its investee businesses.

 

“We are delighted that investors continue to support and finance the Fund as it goes through this transition and thank management, portfolio company founders, and advisors for their assistance and support of the Fund’s mission.”

 

Investors in the Fund include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CDC Group plc, International Finance Corporation, Medtronic, OPIC, Philips, and Proparco.

 

—————————————————————————————————————————————

 

About Abraaj Growth Markets Health Fund

 

The Abraaj Growth Markets Health Fund believes in the power of private capital to bring solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges. Delivering accessible, affordable and quality care is the centrepiece of our healthcare strategy. The Fund is measured by both financial returns and impact metrics and is firmly targeted at Sustainable Development Goal 3, to bring healthy lives to the communities it serves.

 

Partnering with NGOs, industry and governments our aim is to transform healthcare delivery systems for low and middle-income segments of the population in 10 of the largest cities in Sub Saharan Africa and South Asia.

 

To date the Fund has ownership interests in 26 hospitals, 17 clinics and 32 diagnostics centres in India, Pakistan and Kenya and is in the process of entering the market in Nigeria.

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿