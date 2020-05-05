Invicro LLC to Establish a Repository of Medical Image Datasets for COVID-19 Research

by businesswireindia.com

Invicro LLC, a Konica Minolta company, is working with Microsoft to create a free repository of COVID-19 diagnostic CT and X-ray datasets to facilitate understanding and treating this global threat. The repository uses the advanced technologies in Invicro’s iPACS® and the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, offering the required security, privacy, and compute power. This critical mission invites and strongly encourages researchers worldwide to access the data and to contribute COVID-19 images and clinical data.

Early partner in this effort includes Johns Hopkins University (USA) and other leading medical institutions are emerging. Partnership with Johns Hopkins would include developing advanced algorithms for feature detection of pulmonary pathology in preclinical models. In addition, the World Molecular Imaging Society will provide access to its extensive network to promote involvement and encourage alignment with the mission.

“First and foremost, on behalf of all of Invicro, our thoughts go out to those who have succumbed to this fatal pandemic and their loved ones, and our appreciation and admiration goes out to all the healthcare providers and first responders,” stated Dr Matthew Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Invicro. “Invicro is honored to partner with Microsoft, a global leader in computing systems, and major medical institutions to help phenotype and eradicate COVID-19.”

As research evolves daily to uncover treatments for this serious disease, scientists and physicians have turned to CT and X-ray biomarkers to better understand COVID-19 disease presentation, progression, and response to therapy. However, there are limited resources for researchers and data scientists to advance analytical tools specific to the presentation and progression of COVID-19. This growing database is intended to address this critical bottleneck.

“COVID-19 has united so many organizations to fight for a common cause,” said Heather Jordan Cartwright, GM, Microsoft Health. “The images and metadata being captured during this medical pandemic are essential for research. Microsoft is partnering with Invicro and other healthcare leaders to enable a highly secure and private data platform that can rise to the challenge of this global initiative.”

The “COVID iPACS Data Repository” uses Invicro’s iPACS® web-based data management platform and is hosted on Azure. The system will offer automated anonymization and quality control of all incoming data as well as be compliant with GDPR, EU Data Privacy Shield to ensure patient privacy and data protection standards are in line with regulatory guidelines. The database can be accessed at https://covid19.ipacs.invicro.com Interested researchers whom wish to participate as a data contributor and/or data receiver should contact Invicro via [email protected].

“It is more critical than ever to commit to science and research for the welfare of human life,” commented Kiyotaka Fujii, President of Konica Minolta Global Healthcare and Chairman & CEO of Konica Minolta Precision Medicine. “The strength of imaging to provide detailed visualization, characterization, and quantification of pathological processes combined with AI-analysis from CT and X-ray data sets can improve diagnosis as well as treatment planning and will accelerate discovery and development of drug treatments for COVID-19. We are proud to work with Microsoft to offer this service.”

About Invicro

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Invicro was founded in 2008 with offices, laboratories and clinics around the world, from coast-to-coast within the United States, to Europe and Asia that support leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology and top research universities. Invicro’s multi-disciplinary team provides solutions to help enhance the discovery and development of life-changing drugs across all stages of the drug development pipeline (Phase 0-IV), leveraging all modalities within a broad scope of therapeutic areas, including neurology, oncology, cardiology, and immunology. Invicro’s quantitative biomarker services, advanced analytics tools, and clinical operational services are backed by their industry-leading software informatics platforms, VivoQuant® and iPACS®.

Invicro is a Konica Minolta company and part of their precision medicine initiative, which aims to accelerate personalized medicine, discover novel therapeutic targets and develop innovative therapeutic technologies for unmet medical needs. Along with their sister company, Ambry Genetics, Invicro develops and leverages the latest approaches in quantitative biomarkers including imaging, quantitative pathology and genomics. Visit www.invicro.com for more information

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is a global digital technology company with core strengths in imaging and data analysis, optics, materials, and nano-fabrication. Through innovation, Konica Minolta creates products and digital solutions for the betterment of business and society—today and for generations to come. Across its Business Technologies, Healthcare, and Industrial-facing businesses, the company aspires to be an Integral Value Provider that applies the full range of its expertise to offer comprehensive solutions to the customer’s most pressing problems, works with the partners to ensure the solutions are sustainable, anticipates and addresses tomorrow’s issues, and tailors each solution to meet the unique and specific needs of its valued customers. Leveraging these capabilities, Konica Minolta contributes to productivity improvement and workflow change for its customers, and provides leading-edge service solutions in the IoT era. Headquartered in Tokyo and with operations in more than 50 countries, Konica Minolta has more than 43,000 employees serving approximately two million customers in over 150 countries. Konica Minolta is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, (TSE4902). For further information, visit: https://www.konicaminolta.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005128/en/

Source: Businesswire