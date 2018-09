IRB Infra's SPV Achieves Financial Closure for Its 4 Laning Project of 38 Kms on Puducherry-Poondiyankuppam Stretch of NH-32

by businesswireindia.com

Before time Financial Closure for Company’s first Hybrid Annuity project at Bid Project Cost

Ties up finances for Rs. 617 Crores from lenders

NHAI support for project will be Rs. 543 Crores

Equity Contribution from Company will be Rs. 159 Crores

Project involves 4 Laning of 48 Kms stretch on NH-32 (Previously NH-45A) between Puducherry and Poondiyankuppam.

The project concession will be for 15 years and the tolling and construction will be commenced from the Appointed Date.

Project will be receiving the financial support of Rs. 543 Crores from NHAI and equity of Rs. 159 Crores from the Company and Project Financing of Rs. 617 Crores from lenders.

IRB PP Project Private Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of India’s leading and one of the largest Highways Infrastructure developers, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., has successfully achieved Financial Closure for its Rs. 1,319 Crores HAM Project of 4 laning of NH-32 (Previously NH-45A) Puducherry-Poondiyankuppam stretch of 38 Kms.Mr. Virendra D. Mhaiskar , Chairman & Managing Director, while commenting on the development said,To reiterate, the Company had bagged three projects under Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) in March 2018; out of which, the first one has achieved its Financial Closure in the time frame stipulated under the Concession Agreement.Source: Businesswire