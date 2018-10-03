  • Download mobile app

03 Oct 2018, Edition - 1177, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The ground reality is that people haven’t forgiven Congress for their mistakes and corruption, says BSP Chief Mayawati
  • Gathbandhan will happen for sure, says Digvijaya Singh, Congress
  • Kolkata: Fire breaks out in Kolkata Medical College. 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot
  • All the patients are reported to be safe, and around 250 of them have been evacuated
  • Rupee at 73.26 against Dollar
  • Justice Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Rashtrapati Bhavan
  • JUST IN: Kerala High Court dismisses bail plea of Franco Mulakkal
It’s Gold Coins Galore and Cashback Offers a Go-Go at Rummy Central

by businesswireindia.com

October 3, 2018

Business Wire India

At Rummy Central, we take great care and pride in providing our users with a best-in-class playing experience. Moreover, everything else we do, flows out from this caveat. Take our wide rage of games for instance – we have all the games you could possibly need on our website and on our apps. In addition, our regularly held tournaments are designed to delight and provide a heightened and thrill-a-minute experience and environment.
 
The player is at the heart of all our activities
This sentiment is also perfectly played out in our use of technology, and its deep integration into our platform. As such, we are pioneering the use of technology, and this includes Artificial Intelligence, Smart Correction and even Auto-Play. Another great example of us as a company putting the player at the very heart of all our activities can be seen in our continued dedication to provide simply incredible promotions and offers. Some of these offers also have a distinct golden glow, as you will discover in this next section.
 
Gold coins galore – use code GOLD
It’s gold coins galore time at Rummy Central once more! Now, all Rummy players have to do to stand a chance to win real gold coins is to simply wager the whole deposited amount with the GOLD promo code at Rummy Central. After this, the top three players with the most wager points will go home from the contest with shimmering gold coins!
 
Everyone wins with our cashback offer!
In keeping with our constant efforts to ensure that everyone has a delightful experience at Rummy Central, we also present all our players with an amazing cashback offer as well. For this, the only thing players need to do is to use the promo code GOLD on deposits, and they will receive a cashback of 20% on their deposit amount. Now, this way, no one ever truly loses at Rummy Central, in fact, everyone feels like a winner with our 20% cashback offer!
 
So, go ahead and log on to Rummy Central and experience our simply fabulous and breathtaking range of Rummy games in person! Also, never miss out on the opportunity to play more and win more with our regular offers at Rummy Central!
 
For more information about Rummy Central and to find out more about our great gold coin and cashback offers, log onto www.RummyCentral.com, or download our apps for Android and iOS devices today. Source: Businesswire

