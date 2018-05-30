  • Download mobile app

01 Jun 2018, Edition - 1053, Friday

  • Four people died and 26 got injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus rolled down a hill near Theog
  • Services from Janakpuri West to Noida/Vaishali are running normally
  • Vijay Mallya resigns as director of Force India F1, to continue as Principal and shareholder
  • Singed by fuel price hike, farmers take voluntary ‘holiday’, nationwide 10 days strike, threaten to disrupt supplies
ixigo Wins Best UI/UX App Award at Google India Apps Summit 2018

by businesswireindia.com

May 30, 2018

Business Wire India

ixigo, India’s leading travel search marketplace, has bagged the ‘Best UI/UX App’ for its flights app at Google India Apps Summit 2018 held in Bengaluru on 29th of May. Honoring creativity, innovation, design and user experience in app design, the Google India Apps Summit awards are chosen by a panel of industry experts after a thorough evaluation and app review.
 
Commenting on the award win, Rajnish Kumar, ixigo CTO & Co-founder said, “We are thrilled to receive this award at Google India Apps Summit, the industry’s most coveted event. ixigo has been at the forefront of technology, design and UX innovation that empowers travellers. Our recent usability enhancements and design revamp has resulted in a near-doubling of the conversion rates in our flights and hotels app. Our new UX design language incorporates material design components, interactive onboarding and micro-interactions, which have resulted in a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 68%.”
 
ixigo has been a leader in innovation in the travel-technology category in India with several global industry-firsts such as instant booking across all major OTAs & airlines, fare predictions for flights, PNR predictions for trains, personalized fare tracking, auto web check-in, instant fare alerts and India’s first AI-based personal travel assistant.  Source: Businesswire

