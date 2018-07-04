  • Download mobile app

04 Jul 2018, Edition - 1086, Wednesday

Jakson Group's Journey Is Now an Ivey Publishing Case Study

by businesswireindia.com

July 4, 2018

Business Wire India
The evolution of Jakson Group from a small electrical trading company to one of India’s leading energy and engineering solutions organization is now a case study published by Ivey Publishing, a unit of Ivey Business School at Western University, Canada. Ivey Publishing is a world leader in providing business case studies with a global perspective across the globe.

The case study title “Jakson – Evolution of a Brand” will be available for use by faculty members of premier business schools, publishers, and corporations worldwide for use in their classrooms, textbooks, workshops and seminars.

Established in the year 1947, Jakson Group is one of India’s leading energy and engineering solutions company with businesses spanning Powergen & Distribution, Solar, EPC, Defence, Education and Hospitality. The company has an extensive presence in India with 2000 employees, 4 manufacturing facilities, 22 Sales Offices, 2 Service centers, 1 Global Training Centre and a wide network of channel partners and dealers. It has business operations in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore and Dubai. Jakson headquarters are located in Noida, India.

Professor Bipul Kumar of Indian Institute of Management Indore, who authored this case conducted a detailed study of Jakson Group, its history, business model, brand equity and growth over the years. He interacted with senior management including the promoters to understand the organization, and its functioning before creating the case study.

“It is a proud moment for all of us at Jakson Group. When a reputed publisher like Ivey Publishing decides to include a case study on Jakson Group in its library for use in classroom teaching by leading business schools across the globe, it speaks volumes about the strength of brand Jakson,” said Sameer Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, Jakson Group. 

“Jakson is one of India’s oldest brands founded in the year 1947. Over the past 70 years, we have been resilient and adapted our business to suit the ever changing market needs. This case study highlights this strength of our brand,” added Sundeep Gupta, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, Jakson Group.
