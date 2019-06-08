Jennifer Lopez Wears Platinum Jewelry to the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards

Fashion Icon of the Year Jennifer Lopez wore Platinum jewelry from Harry Winston to the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on June 3rd .

Diamond Links earrings (3.23-carats), set in platinum

Ring with round brilliant diamonds (2.44-carats), set in platinum

Long statement earrings set in platinum are a popular trend on the red carpet as also recently seen on Lily Collins at the premiere of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (April 24th) and Kylie Jenner and Celine Dion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala (May 6th).

Rare and precious, platinum jewellery is truly a perennial red-carpet favourite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Platinum is one of the rarest metals & always stand out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.

