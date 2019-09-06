Jigsaw Academy Launches India’s First Offensive Cybersecurity Programme

Covai Post Network

Students to be trained on cybersecurity offence and are trained for OSCP (Offensive Security Certified Professional) certification – a premium global cybersecurity certification

One-of-its-kind certification to address the growing demand in the domain from industry and government

Reports suggest India experienced the most attacks in the IoT space in the last two quarters; the country has seen a dramatic rise in cyber-attacks post scrapping of Article 370

NASSCOM estimates that India will need 1 million cybersecurity professionals by 2020

Jigsaw Academy, a pioneer in Emerging Technologies and data science training, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HackerU, one of the world's leading Cybersecurity Training companies from Israel, to launch India’s first ‘Offensive’ Cybersecurity Certification Programme. Offensive refers to the proactive and adversarial approach to ensure the safety of the dedicated cyberspace.

Mr. Gaurav Vohra, Co-Founder & CEO, Jigsaw Academy, said, “The demand for cybersecurity professionals is growing at an exponential rate, but the supply of the right talent continues to remain scarce. As India takes a leap forward to ramp up its digital infrastructure, the relevance of cybersecurity will only increase manifold, especially in view of the increasing number of cashless transactions and mobile banking.”

“For industries, cybersecurity has emerged as a key area of priority as threats emerge on multiple fronts. Our new offerings, with the much-coveted HackerU, is a one-of-its-kind programme in India that shall enable professionals in India to remain ahead of the curve,” he added.

Commenting on HackerU’s first exclusive tie-up with an Indian educational institute, Mr. Gil Adani, CEO, HackerU, said, “Globally, there’s a shortfall of cybersecurity professionals and a big part of the global tech workforce comes from India and so we feel training the Indian workforce to fill this gap in cybersecurity was necessary.”

The strategic tie-up aims at skilling professionals in the domain as per the global industry standards and also in bridging the huge demand for trained cybersecurity professionals. The programme is also the only cybersecurity certification programme in India to train candidates on Offensive Technologies and has been developed in Israel, a global tech powerhouse with has dozens of firms specialising in security.



The candidates will be trained by industry experts from HackerU by offering them hands-on experience. The students will be equipped to detect and prevent potential breaches by simulating a series of live cyberattacks.



The programme intends to provide assured placement assistance for students who complete it successfully. It will be delivered in two modes – the classroom mode (in Bangalore to start with) will be a four-month programme and the online programme, targeted at working professionals, which will be an 11-month programme. The learners will be trained on Cybersecurity offence and trained for OSCP (Offensive Security Certified Professional) certification – a premium global cybersecurity certification.

Cybersecurity is touted as one of the most-critical variables in the 21st-century global commerce and politics. A report from Cybersecurity Ventures estimates that there will be 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs by 2021. Nasscom estimates that India alone will need 1 million cybersecurity professionals by 2020.



India has today become the global centre for information technology and associated services and boasts of being at the forefront of software development. With the country taking giant strides towards a digital economy, the risk of large-scale cyber-attacks and breaches have increased.

For more details, you can log in to; www.jigsawacademy.com/master-certificate-in-cyber-security-red-team

About Jigsaw Academy

Established as an online school of analytics in Bengaluru, Jigsaw Academy has grown to become a pioneer in data science training. It has been recognized as the number one institute for data science training in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2014 and 2013. Jigsaw Academy has been influential in shaping the careers of 50,000+ students in over 30 countries.

About HackerU

HackerU is a world-renowned provider of Cybersecurity knowledge transfer, Cyber Services and Technological Solutions. With over 23 years of leadership as Israel's Premier IT and Cybersecurity Training institution, HackerU works with its global partners to effectively prepare the next generation of Cybersecurity professionals. To date, HackerU boasts tens of thousands of graduates across the world now working in the industry.

Source: Newsvior