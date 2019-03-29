JIUN Releases Free Cloud-Based Medical Image Management System “SonicDICOM PACS Cloud Beta”

by businesswireindia.com

JIUN Corporation (Location: Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture) started providing its cloud-based medical image management system “SonicDICOM PACS Cloud Beta” on March 28, 2019. By simply registering an account online, you can start using PACS in a few minutes. You can also store images up to 3 GB for free in the cloud-based PACS service.

URL: https://sonicdicom.com/cloud/

Outline of SonicDICOM PACS Cloud

This service enables you to store medical images in the cloud and, simply by accessing a URL from a PC or tablet, to view them from anywhere in the world.

By making use of this service, it is easy to share medical images with other medical facilities.

In addition, as there is no need to install a server in a medical facility, no costs are incurred for purchasing, updating, or managing server equipment, so the system can be operated with low initial cost.

[Usage situations]

1) Using it as the main PACS, or as a backup for the main PACS

As there is no need to have a server in the hospital, and data can be stored in a physically remote location, you can protect against the risk of data loss due to hardware failure or natural disasters.

2) Viewing images from outside facilities

Images can be viewed at any time regardless of the situation or place, whether at home or on the move.

Also, in cases such as nighttime emergencies, when the doctor-in-charge is not present in the hospital, a doctor outside the hospital can view the images.

3) Sharing medical images

Medical images can be shared with other facilities and radiologists from countries with a higher level of medical care to request radiogram interpretations.

4) Personal usage (doctors, researchers, students, patients)

You can store collected medical images and use them for research and presentations at academic conferences.

Also, as the patient can store his/her own or family members’ medical images, this can be used for disclosure of medical history or second opinions.

JIUN has launched this service as part of the efforts to meet SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), and through this service we are working to promote medical collaboration going beyond national borders and to rectify medical care disparities around the world. Furthermore, this service has been developed with the support of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

[About usage charges]

3GB of storage capacity is available for free.

[Future plans]

With the addition of paid plans, official service will be provided within a few months.

About JIUN Corporation

Since the company’s founding in 2000, we have been developing mainly medical systems.

We have provided highly unique services and been earning excellent reputation from our users.

[Company Overview] Company name: JIUN Corporation Established: July 2000 Capitalization: 10 million yen Representative Director: Fumitaka Kanda, President Address: FRC Bldg. 9F, 1-14-1 Tanotsu, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture URL : https://sonicdicom.com/about-us/ [Company overview] : https://sonicdicom.com/cloud/ [SonicDICOM PACS Cloud]

Screenshots

Configuration diagram: https://sonicdicom.com/img/release/cloud.jpg

Viewer screen: https://sonicdicom.com/img/release/viewer.png

