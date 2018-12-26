JKYog Launches Global New Year Happiness Challenge

Starting January 1st, people from all walks of life around the world will take on a challenge to take happiness to the next level. We are all in constant pursuit, yet somehow more often we experience stress and anxiety. No matter what we seem to do, happiness seems to escapes us, or remains only for a brief while. “One of the most pleasing and beneficial arts in our life we can learn is the art of happiness,” says Swami Mukundananda, international authority on mind management and creator of the challenge.

Swami Mukundananda, JKYog, #Happiness Challenge

Inspired by the challenge, people across the globe are taking on a special new year resolution of achieving real happiness, instead of simply conveying new years wishes. Over the first 21 days of January, each day of the #HappinessChallenge people will take away practical tools and navigational guide for their own path to happiness. Focusing on building inward happiness is a truly a small investment that has been scientifically and medically proven to improve better overall health, reduce stress, improve relationships, and increase energy and productivity.

The official global launch of the #Happiness Challenge takes place at JKYog headquarters in Dallas, TX, USA on December 31st. The launch opens with an exciting Happiness Scavenger Hunt, followed by the viewing and discussion of the first learning video. There will be a group challenge activity, followed by a Smile-and-Laughathon. Daily group happiness activities in Dallas will be followed live around the world through social media.

Happiness Ambassadors, volunteers who inspire others to take part in the challenge, have organized a growing number of events in USA, Canada, many parts of Asia, and Europe. Starting January 1st, thousands of Happiness Ambassadors across the globe are organizing both private and public group events to inspire people to participate in the challenge.

Organizers plan to set up Happiness Concierges in temples, ashrams, schools and hospitals, and other public and private places where they will dispense doses of cheer, smiles as well as learning resources about the art of happiness.

Having a global wide community focus on inner happiness will not only spread joy and sunshine inside, but it will have an outward positive effect on individuals and communities. It only takes a few percent of people around the world to have a huge impact on outlook, community cohesiveness, and even peace around the world.

For more information, please visit www.jkyog/events/happinesschallenge.