JVD Films Director Dimple Dugar Joins BJP as Vice President of Maharashtra Transport Union

Entrepreneur, Dimple Dugar made her political debut on Friday, 22nd March, by joining the BJP as the working Mahsrashtra state vice president of the Nav Bharatiya Shiv Vahtuk Sanghata. She was inducted to the party in Mumbai by Haji Arafat Shaikh, the Chairman of the Minorities’ Commission.



From right Haji Arafat Shaikh with sharif Deshmukh welcomes Dimple Dugar as VP of transport union along with Vijay Kadechkarr

The union, which has 7.5 lakh members, was launched in January by union minister Nitin Gadkari at an event where actress Isha Koppikar was appointed as the national executive chairman of ladies transport wing of the BJP.

Dimple was inducted to the party in Mumbai by Haji Arafat Shaikh, the Chairman of the Minorities’ Commission and in the presence of Vijay Kadechkarr, the National Vice President of Nav Bharatiya Shiv Vahtuk Sanghata.



The 34-year-old entrepreneur is the director for Brand Films & Content Films. She’s a passionate Director and Story teller. In the past, she has also been the president of International Graduate Students Organization at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) and has also served at the Kolkata Police Traffic Warden Officer, where she received the best trainee award. She has also remained president of – BBA Dept. & Miss VISION’ 2004 & President – Science Club.

Hailing from a non-film background, Dimple has finished her MBA from NYIT, a Distinction student in Finance, scoring 100% and has also been the recipient of the Most Esteemed American award Who’s Who Students of America where her biography was published in 2008 at the age of 21.

Apart from her entrepreneur flagships JVD Films Production House & The Pixellence Studios, with partners Harsh Vardhan Dugar & Darshan Dugar, of the leading VFX and Animation Studio in the Indian Television space, She has received various eminent awards, such as the Woman of Substance award , on woman’s day, from upper story 2017, The office of Campus Life Special Recognition Awards – NYIT, MBA program Outstanding Service to NYIT Award, Jules H. Singer Memorial Award & Miss. Vision Award 2004 at the BBA Dept.

She’s an optimist and looks forward to Serve the Nation.