JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu Newly Appoints Sneha Jha as Director of Sales

Strengthening its dynamic sales team further, the flagship property of JW Marriott Hotels in India announces the appointment of Sneha Jha as the Director of Sales, having commenced in July 2018 onwards.With over a decade of experience in the hospitality industry, Sneha brings to the table proficient expertise and immense knowledge in Sales and Marketing, Hotel Operations, Customer Service and Business Development. Before joining the JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, Sneha spearheaded a talented team as the director of Sales and Marketing at Holiday Inn Mumbai wherein she was responsible for exploring revenue, generating opportunities and securing successful positioning for the hospitality brand. She also played a key role in mentoring her teammates, which further helped them in achieving goals defined for the hotel brand.Sneha has always been a charismatic team leader ensuring clarity in communication and even defining goals to her teammates. With an Executive MBA degree from Wellingkar Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, and a degree in Hospitality Management from the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition, Bengaluru, she ventured into the hospitality industry with the Oberoi Hotels, Mumbai in the year 2000. This exposure as a trainee gave her a foothold in the industry, following which she showcased excellence at The Leela Kempinski, Mumbai, Taj Rambagh Palace, Taj Lands End, Taj Mahal Palace and Towers and Intercontinental the Lalit, where Sneha forayed into the dynamic sector of marketing.Following this stint, she started her journey in the marketing field with Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport in 2012, till she successfully attained the position of Director of Sales in early 2017, post which she joined Holiday Inn in Mumbai.She is an accomplished professional, constantly striving towards excellent quality and enriching customer service. With an aim to enhance the guest experience and driving forces to constantly deliver quality work, Sneha is the new talent added to the dynamic team of the JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu.