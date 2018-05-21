  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
23 May 2018, Edition - 1044, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Several are feared to be trapped as building in Jodhpur collapsed due to digging work in the Sadarpura area
  • NHRC issues notice to Gujarat govt, notice to govt over dalit atrocity, dalit was beaten to death in Rajkot
  • After VVPATs were seized from Vijayapura, B.S Yeddyurappa moves poll panel, seeks probe into the matter
  • SC rejects Hindu Mahasabha’s petition, plea challenged Cong-JDS alliance, plea called pact ‘unconstitutional’
  • Cricketer Jadeja’s wife allegedly thrashed, cop attacks Rivaba Jadeja in Jamnagar, assaulted after collision of vehicles
  • The southern states parties barring Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK and chief minister K Palaniswami will also be in attendance
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Kalpataru Unveils Parkside Galleria, World Class Real Estate Experience Centre at Thane

by businesswireindia.com

May 21, 2018

Business Wire India

Kalpataru Limited, India’s leading luxury real estate developer, has unveiled one of the country’s largest and one of its kind real estate experience centres, Parkside Galleria, at Kolshet Road in Thane.

Comprising 40,000 square feet of built up space nestled in manicured verdant greens, Parkside Galleria offers visitors an immersive experience into the various facets that go into the making of a Kalpataru Home – superior aesthetics, innovative design, class-leading quality, sustainable construction practices and cutting edge building technologies.

Parkside Galleria’s interactive discussion spaces, audio-visual experience zones, digital engagement walls, and furnished show flats offer visitors an exploratory insight into the world of Kalpataru, enabling them to make informed choices. Parkside Galleria also features a display area with models of Kalpataru projects on site, and a unique history space showcasing Kalpataru’s achievements and rich contribution to real estate through the years.

The centre has a well-equipped crèche cum playzone for kids to enjoy their time, while parents get an experience of a happy future together at a Kalpataru home.

Parkside Galleria is an architectural masterpiece. Conceptualized by international architects, it builds to a design philosophy that combines understated elegance with extensive use of natural elements.

The thoughtfully designed entry courtyard comprising fountains and lush greens accentuates the arrival experience, while the centre’s imposing 23 feet high ceiling, and innovative design play which maximizes natural light, is an ensemble of dignified grandeur.

Parkside Galleria’s novel floor layout creates interactive engagement spaces that offer exclusivity, enabling visitors to savour the experience in a seamless manner.  Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿