Kangafest 2019 – Fun Time for Moms and their Toddlers

Kanga Training, pioneer in postnatal fitness and Merries India, premium Japanese Diaper Brand presents Kangafest 2019 on Children’s day weekend. Details as below.

Date – Sunday, 17th November

Time – 12:00 noon to 10:00 pm

Venue – Pioneer House, 9, St John Baptist Rd, Mount Mary, Bandra West, Mumbai – 400050.

To celebrate the inner child within us, Pooja Jambotkar of Kanga Training has organised an exciting line up of fun activities for kids, Informative cum Interactive session for parents, Engagements through shopping, food and Fashion show for family and friends on Sunday.

Entry and all the activity participation is completely FREE!

For free registration, please fill this online form –

docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdd6webFaLpEUfk3tg5C_EkhUyMfdSZLUHHedNpPPSN78z3gw/viewform

A lawyer by profession, Pooja Jambotkar is a mother of 22-month old baby boy. Post pregnancy she went to Vienna to train herself to become Kanga trainer and country leader for India when her son was just 5 months old. Now, her son is her workout and dance partner. Pooja trains other moms in India to become trainers. Besides Mumbai, Pooja has planned for Kanga Festivals in Pune, Surat, Bangalore and Coimbatore as well. She has a vision to spread Kanga training all over India.