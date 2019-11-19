Kangatraining India Celebrated its First Anniversary with ‘Kangafest 2019’

Kangatraining (pioneer in postnatal fitness) and Merries India (premium Japanese Diaper brand), recently organised ‘Kangafest 2019’ at Pioneer Hall, Bandra West, Mumbai. The event was a funfilled day-long activity for moms and babies. More than five hundred parents and kids participated in various activities during the event. The festival kick-started with Kangatraining and babywearing, followed by an interesting panel discussion on health, fitness, parenting, pregnancy and baby care. Panelist included Chhavi Mittal – actress, Kirti Shimpi – Publisher & Editor, Dr. Rahul Gujar – Gynaecologist, Dr. Isha Jain – Prenatal Expert, Dr. Priyanka Bhoir and Priya Kathpal. Moderator for the panel discussion was Ritu Mukherjee of BabyChakra.

Pooja Jambotkar taking Kanga session at Kangafest 2019



Giving a musical twist to the fun event, was activity titled ‘Sur Taal Masti’. Then it was time for kid’s yoga session by Lil Yogis in which all young buds were seen doing asana. Other activities included musical adventure and Enjoy a Ball. By the evening, excitement was at its peak when Bollywood actress Ssmilly Suri, who is also the founder of Pole Star India, country’s premier pole dancing school, made kids roll, jump and play. Television’s popular actress Jaswir Kaur also graced Kangafest with her presence.

Pooja Jambotkar



The event concluded with a grand fashion show which had three interesting rounds. Round one called Toddler, saw adorable kids dressed up in style, walking the ramp. Showstopper for this round was baby Ruhi. Second round was one of its kind when moms walked the ramp along with their babies. Showstopper for this ‘Child in Arm’ round was Akshada and her baby.

The last and final round of the fashion show was special as it had pregnant ladies sashayed down the ramp. Soon-to-be mom Kim was the showstopper for this Preggers round. ​While ​Preggers​ wore collection by Neha Gangolli​ from label Neha Gangolli, Toddlers and Child in Arm​ participants were seen in attires by Ishika Sarang from Tiny ​T​eeny ​B​oppers. ​Parenting partners for Kangafest 2019 was ​BabyChakra.

Babywearing Partners were Anmol Baby Carrier by Rashmee Gajra (Owner of Anmol brand and Babywearing Consultant & Expert) and CuddlenCare Carriers by Smita Lunawat. Babywearing consultants and admins of LLB gave insights on importance of Babywearing. There was also an activity area by Kidzania. Kanga trainers from Mumbai are Shabeena (Kandivali), Piyali (Colaba), Shweta (Powai), Kanchan (Andheri) and Surabhi (Thane).

Kangatraining was founded by Nicole Pascher in 2008. Kanga is a total body workout for mothers, while their babies can relax and enjoy being close to them. During Kanga, babies spend most of their time in a supportive baby carrier which moms tie around them. The sound of music and rocking motion put babies at ease, sleep mainly. The name Kangatraining comes from the Walt Disney film ‘Winnie the Poo’ where by the ‘Kanga’ mother dotes on her playful and energetic baby joey.

Kangatraining gives mothers the chance to exercise in a fun environment with their baby and other like-minded mums. It is a safe and gentle workout that concentrates on re-strengthening the pelvic floor and abdominal muscles whilst having a good time in a relaxed atmosphere. Currently there are licenced kangatrainers in over 30 countries. In India, Pooja Jambotkar is the key license holder.

Speaking at the event Pooja Jambotkar said, “Kangafest is the first anniversary celebration of Kanga Training India. We have seven Kangatraining centres in India as of now and will soon be starting at many more locations. I am overwhelmed with the response and look forward to have many more Kangafests in coming future.”

A lawyer by profession, Pooja Jambotkar is a mother of 22-month old baby boy. Post pregnancy she went to Vienna to train herself to become Kanga trainer and country leader for India when her son was just 5 months old. Now, her son is her workout and dance partner. Pooja trains other moms in India to become trainers. Besides Surat, Pooja is organising Kangafest in multiple cities such as Pune, Surat, Coimbatore and Mumbai.