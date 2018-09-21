  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
21 Sep 2018, Edition - 1165, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Sources suggest that Bishop Franco Mulakkal is likely to be arrested today
  • Terrorists abduct, kill three policemen in Kashmir
  • The United States on Thursday welcomed the move to hold talks between Foreign Ministers of India and Pakistan in New York.
  • 3 abducted cops martyred in Shopian, J&K
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Kansai International Airport Reopens after Typhoon Damage

by businesswireindia.com

September 21, 2018

Business Wire India

The KANSAI Tourism Bureau today released an online video aimed at domestic and international travelers, informing them that as of Friday September 21, Kansai International Airport has recovered most of its operational functions following significant damage in early September by Typhoon 21, which shut down the airport and significantly reduced inbound tourism to the region.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005195/en/

 
(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Typhoon 21 struck the Kansai area on September 4, causing unprecedented disruption to the Kansai region, including Kansai International Airport. Runways were flooded, and some power facilities and bridges were damaged, severely crippling operations. But service is now restored to pre-disaster levels, thanks to the immense support of all those involved.

 

The KANSAI Tourism Bureau joins various economic and tourist organizations and local governments in the Kansai area in supporting measures for the promotion of tourism-related activities. The video informs travelers to Kansai from the rest of Asia about the recovery of Kansai International Airport. Now that the airport has resumed normal operations, Chairman Masayoshi Matsumoto and the rest of the KANSAI Tourism Bureau look forward to welcoming visitors to Kansai once more.

 

Watch the video here:
http://welcomekansai.net/
https://youtu.be/HvvQhIcudn4

 

 

 

 
MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005195/en/
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿