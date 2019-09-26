Karle Infra Launches Vario Homes at Karle Town Centre Homes with Progressive Layouts™

Karle Infra Pvt. Ltd., a leading real estate and urban infrastructure company, launched Vario Homes, homes with Progressive Layouts™ homes. Situated at Karle Town Centre in Hebbal, Bengaluru, Vario Homes removes the barriers to lifestyle by way of functional, all-encompassing living spaces that meet the changing needs of a consumer through the evolving phases of life.

KTC Skyline

Vario Homes’ Progressive Layouts™ is powered by Flexi Wall. This L-Shaped Flexi-Wall between the living room, guest room and dining room can be easily opened and closed, creating a personalised space unique to your needs. This ensures that consumers invest in property that not only caters to their present lifestyle requirements, but one that evolves through the differing phases of life. The resulting functional spaces allow consumers to fully experience the richness of life – relationships, hobbies, interests, passion etc.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Senoj Alexander V – VP & Head – Design & Product Development @ Karle Infra Pvt. Ltd., said, “Today’s living spaces do not keep pace with changing lifestyle requirements of the consumer. No two phases of consumer life are alike. Lifestyle barriers come up when the living conditions cannot adapt to changing consumer needs. And hence, Vario Homes is presented as a solution to address modern day lifestyle barriers arising out of present living spaces. Our Innovative Progressive Layouts™ allows the consumers to decide what their home should look like and at their own convenience.”

With the aim of synchronizing nature with function, Vario Homes provides residents with access to an Urban Forest, a 1 acre tree-filled space forming a canopy, full of native flora & fauna. Bordered by an infinity pool, a cycle track weaves down the forest and through the trees. The property is capped by a Sky Lounge, a section of which is dedicated to a conservatory where residents can embrace their love for decorative plants and flowers. Residents are also treated to a Nature Farm Terrace, dedicated to those who love fresh, organic food.

The project is aimed for completion by March 2024.

About Karle Town Center

Karle Town Centre is a a high density, mixed-use development by the Bengaluru Based Karle Group. Located at Hebbal, the 62 project is situated right next to Nagavara Lake. Karle Town Centre is designed to be a melting pot of culture, entertainment, business and innovation. Boasting of over 29,00,000 sq. ft. of green spaces, which is equivalent to 504 football fields, Karle Town Center has understood and implemented a sustainable philosophy from the ground up. The campus, which embraces over 600 meters of lake boulevard, is designed to host over 1,40,000 visitors a day. Architecturally designed and curated with a 50 year vision, Karle Town Center is all set to stand the test of time and become a landmark in the Bengaluru iconography.

About Karle Infra

Karle Infra Pvt. Ltd. is a real-estate and urban infrastructure development company headquartered in Bengaluru, India. With over a decade long experience in developing properties in Bengaluru, Mysore and Goa, Karle Infra is now focused on developing a community-centric township in North Bengaluru. Karle Infra is known for its imaginatively conceptualized living and office spaces, detail-oriented planning and energy efficient design. With sights set on creating benchmarks in the industry, the future will see many more sustainable and creative developments.