Kellogg Listed Among Most World’s Best Regarded Companies

This morning, Kellogg Company was named among the world’s Best Regarded Global 2000 Companies
, as per the second annual Forbes magazine ranking. Ranked at No. 13, Kellogg has risen an incredible 219 spots from its previous position on the 2017 list and is the highest ranking food company on the 2018 list.
To compile this list, Forbes partnered with Statista, who surveyed 15,000 people from 60 countries. These respondents were asked their opinions about the 2018 Forbes Global 2000 companies. Companies were evaluated on topics such as trustworthiness, social conduct, performance of the company’s product or service and the company as an employer. The full list of companies can be found here
Notably, this recognition comes on the heels of several others for Kellogg in 2018, including a 15-spot improvement on Forbes Most Reputable Companies list, a 17-spot improvement in Harris Poll’s Most Visible Companies in America list and 10-spot improvement in DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity.
“We are proud to see that the company’s work continues to be recognized. Our inclusion and vast improvement in this ranking further validates the importance of transparency and the high regard consumers have for our company around the world,”
said Kris Charles, Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs. “It also reflects our ongoing commitment to providing Better Days through our heart and soul initiatives, and our continued commitment to ensuring Kellogg is an employer of choice. Many thanks to our employees and strategic partners for helping to steward these impressive outcomes.”
