Kemp Acquires Lithops to Expand R&D and Asia Pacific Operations

Kemp, the leader in powering always-on application experience [AX], today announced it has acquired Lithops Technologies, a top developer of application networking and network security solutions and services based in New Delhi, India. The acquisition will further fuel the development of Kemp load balancer and AX products, while accelerating the company’s business development efforts across India.

In conjunction with the Lithops acquisition, Kemp has named Deepak Kumar general manager of the company’s India operations. Deepak joins Kemp with 17 years of management and operational leadership experience in the region. Deepak will report to Kemp vice president of people and quality Marguerite Leen and will focus on the expansion of Kemp’s business interests in India.

“The talented and experienced team at Lithops joins Kemp at an exciting time as we experience global growth and increasing demand for our products,” said Ray Downes, CEO of Kemp. “This is the first acquisition since our new ownership under Mill Point Capital was announced last April. I am confident this will help us further accelerate our innovations in load balancing and application delivery, and with Deepak joining the India team, we will rapidly expand the adoption of Kemp with organizations across the Indian subcontinent, empowering them to deliver a better application experience to their customers.”

The Lithops staff will join Kemp and continue to operate out of Delhi. Lithops president Ritesh Agrawal joins Kemp as director of engineering and will help grow the technical organization in India with a target of doubling the company’s R&D footprint in-country by the end of 2020.

“Kemp stands out as a true innovator focused on providing the most flexible software, hardware and cloud solutions that can improve the end-user application experience,” said Ritesh Agrawal. “This has everyone at Lithops excited to join the Kemp family, and by joining forces, we will look to provide new levels of product innovation and service to scale the Kemp solution out to more organizations across India and around the globe.”

