Kerala Government's ICFOSS Supports Open Source India

It is rare to see Government agencies partner with Open Source events. Especially, it is hard to find such initiative by a State Government. However, Kerala as a state has always been a pathbreaker. International Center for Open Source Software (ICFOSS), an autonomous institution under the Government of Kerala (GoK), has come on board as the Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) Partner of Open Source India (OSI) 2018.“ICFOSS is glad to be the ‘FOSS partner' of Open Source India 2018. Currently working on Assistive technologies, Language computing, Open IoT, ICFOSS is also associated with (and promoting) various projects based on Open GIS: Mapping using Drones, FOSS for Governance & Sustainable Development and FOSS entrepreneurship,” said Srinivasan Ravindran, Head – FOSS technologies, ICFOSS.He further explained, “We look forward to interact with various developer communities, industry partners and government representatives during Open Source India 2018 and build mutually beneficial association aimed at promoting FOSS.”“We could not be happier to have a partner like ICFOSS for Open Source India. We have seen Kerala lead the FOSS movement since the time we launched Open Source For You magazine in 2003, and we hope that through OSI—others in the community will also get to experience the level of commitment shown by the state of Kerala,” said Rahul Chopra, Editor–Open Source For You.Source: Businesswire