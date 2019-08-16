Kilitch Drugs Issues an Advisory for Improved Financial Performance in FY2020 Driven by Recovering Sudanese Market

Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd., (BSE: 524500 / NSE: KILITCH / ISIN: INE729D01010), a Mumbai based company engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs and formulations has reported a net profit at Rs. 0.90 Crores and net sales at Rs. 11.98 Crores, which is a decent performance considering the extremely volatile situation across its key African markets for the quarter ended June 2019 (Q1 FY2019-20).

Mr. Mukund Mehta, Managing Director, Kilitch Drugs India Ltd.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Mukund P Mehta, Managing Director, Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd. said, “Our sales in Sudan had taken a severe blow since the past three quarters due to political instability and internal turmoil. However, we are happy that normalcy has now returned in that nation which augers well for the pharma market. Orders are now on a normal course and this will get reflected more in the forthcoming quarters. Further with the civilian regime set to take over from the military dispensation soon, the scenario in Sudan is encouraging.”

The performance also reflects the company’s established market position in the export market, mainly Africa. Kilitch Drugs has consistently moved up the value chain in terms of varied product offerings – drugs and formulations over a period of time. The continent is a huge pharmaceutical market valued at over $ 25 billion. Over time, investor-friendly policies and availability of skilled labour has enabled the company to efficiently scale up its presence. It has a growing portfolio with many of the products enjoying the number one position in many regions. By 2020, the Company plans to register more than 500 products in the African markets – across the segments of Parenteral Solutions, Effervescent Tablets, Nutritional Products and Medical Devices. Higher product registration along with infusion of new capabilities has positioned the company to leverage on exports going forward.

About Kilitch Drugs (India) Limited

Kilitch Drugs was incorporated in May 1992 as a public limited company. The company went public in February 1994 to set up a pharmaceutical formulation plant at Thane to manufacture pharmaceutical products in the form of injectables. The company believes Africa is the pharma market for next decade & working towards that goal by registering as many products possible to have a proper inroad in various east & west African countries.

For Information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.kilitch.com.