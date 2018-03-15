  • Download mobile app
16 Mar 2018, Edition - 976, Friday

Kirloskar Brothers Limited Launches New Range of Open-well Submersible Pump for Farmers and Domestic Users

by businesswireindia.com

March 15, 2018

Business Wire India
Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), a leader in engineering and manufacturing of fluid management systems, today introduced a new standard in openwell submersible pumps with the launch of its ‘KOSi’ pumps for the domestic and agriculture segments during an event held in Navi Mumbai on March 15th, 2018.

‘KOSi’ pumps are designed to address specific needs of the Indian consumers. KOSi pumps boast of a lightweight and compact design, reduce energy consumption significantly and efficiently address electric overload issues caused due to fluctuating power supply. Additionally, customers can enjoy a better performance with KBL’s proven industry standard certification for enhanced reliability. The ‘i’ factor in the KOSi comes with “integrated technology” delivering “improved performance” with a promise of “infinite benefits” to customer.

On the occasion, Mr. Ashish Tripathi – AVP, Retail Business Head, Kirloskar Brothers Limited said “KBL has an experience of more than 50 years in manufacturing high quality pumps for Indian consumers. With the introduction of the KOSi Pumps, the Indian agriculture and domestic segments will have a better product to meet water needs.”

The KOSi pumps brings many benefits to users of agriculture and domestic home segments. An agricultural end-user can expect 45% more discharge capability from KOSi pumps at the much lower operational cost (1.6 Rs. per 1000 liters of water discharge).

Its special design and Cathodic Electro Deposition (CED) coating ensures better reliability and longer life due to corrosion resistance, making KOSi even more valuable for residential users. It is a 5-star rated pump and significantly reduces electricity bill. Besides, it is virtually noiseless making it suitable for the domestic environment.
Source: Businesswire

