Kolte-Patil Developers Launches Oro Avenue at Its Life Republic Township Project in Pune

by businesswireindia.com

Kolte-Patil Developers Limited (BSE: 532924, NSE: KOLTEPATIL), a leading Pune based real estate developer, launches ‘ORO Avenue’, a sector at its flagship township project, Life Republic, in Pune.‘ORO Avenue’, one of the finest and prominent sectors in the heart of Life Republic, provides an attractive value-for-money proposition to buyers wherein they can avail a 1 BHK at Rs. 30.20 lakhs and 2 BHK at Rs. 46.35 lakhs all inclusive. The sector comprises of 22 storey, high-rise towers with more than 70% area free of building footprint. Further, buyers will have access to more than 20 lifestyle amenities including aroma garden, party spaces, cricket practice net, mini soccer field, palm court, swimming pool, skating rink to name a few.Adding to the attractiveness of the project, is its convenient location with multiple connectivities from Hinjewadi, Pune-Mumbai Expressway, PCMC, Rajiv Gandhi IT Park and in close proximity to key locations like Wakad, Aundh, Baner, Chandni Chowk and University Road.Life Republic is western Pune’s most aspirational township spread across 373 acres (approx 151 hectares) of undulating greens, being developed near Pune’s IT hub, Hinjewadi. The first phase of the project has already been completed and delivered within the stipulated time frame. Life Republic is currently home to 3,000+ residents. The project is MahaRERA registered (P52100017116).“We are excited with the launch of Oro Avenue and delighted to welcome all our valued customers to experience the vibrant community being built around the core values of creativity and sustainability. The project offers a unique value proposition with attractive pricing, best-in-class physical as well as social infrastructure, special emphasis on open spaces and green networks, and in line with our objective of providing a wholesome and noteworthy lifestyle for our residents. Our teaser campaign has already received an overwhelming response and we are confident of the overall success and acceptance of the project. We will continue to set benchmarks in providing high quality and timely delivery.”We welcome you all to visit the project to gain a better perspective of how the Life Republic community is being built. For further details we request you visit the site office or call 1800 266 6654.Source: Businesswire