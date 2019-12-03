KONA Electric Gains Customer Confidence

by businesswireindia.com

We expect more than 46,000 KONA Electric customers in world markets this year

Battery life cycle of KONA Electric is more than 2,000 cycles & warranty period of 8 Years

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., country’s first smart mobility solutions provider today announced the enhancement of Special Services for India’s First Long Range Electric SUV with multiple EV Charging options to add customer convenience at all the touch points“Hyundai is leading the Electric Mobility Revolution in India with long range KONA Electric. We believe Customer Confidence on the Product is gained through its after sales service to offer enhanced customer convenience. Setting a benchmark in the industry and to facilitate electric charging at customers ease – Our service initiatives are providing round the clock support -Anywhere Anytime. As a lifetime partner in automobiles and beyond Hyundai has always endeavored to deliver a happy life to its customers.”To give Complete Piece of Mind and to KONA Electric Customer, Hyundai Service has ensured the installation ofat all 15 Electric Vehicle Dealerships in 11 cities. Further, Hyundai is providing 7.2 KW charger to all customers along with the car to ensure fast charging in 6 to 8 Hours.Further, the Industry first ‘at Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru provided by Allianz Worldwide Partners.are also available (Through RoadSide Assistance on Allianz Truck) at Delhi and Bengaluru.Hyundai KONA is a true expression of Hyundai’s advanced technology in eco-friendly mobility. Appealing to consumers with active, eco-focused lifestyle – Hyundai KONA Electric offers youthful design, sporty driving, and advanced technology offering first long-range green SUV with 452 Kms/charge. The SUV is now positioned as the most powerful car in the electric vehicle segment. Customers of Hyundai KONA represent India’s most Evolved Professionals, Early Adopters Influencers Bureaucrats, High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs), Doctors, Environmentalists, Businessmen, etc.Hyundai Motor India has receivedKONA Electric recognized for world-class powertrain technologies at the 2019 Wards Auto 10 Best Engine competition. The recognition highlights the compelling powertrains achieved through sophisticated fuel-efficient architecture and the performance of the engines.Source: Businesswire