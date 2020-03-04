Kymeta Appoints Vice President of Sales in Move to Support Global Growth and Build the Asia Pacific Region

by businesswireindia.com

Kymeta—the communications company that is completing the connectivity fabric for everything, everywhere, today announced the appointment of David Geiling as Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific, a move that will increase the availability of Kymeta solutions across multiple markets in the region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005355/en/

Dave Geiling, newly appointed Kymeta Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific (Photo: Business Wire)

In this role, Mr. Geiling will be responsible for all direct sales and reseller management for Asia Pacific, including India. He will also be tasked with growing strategic customer accounts and partner relationships for Asia that enhance Kymeta’s core business objectives. Geiling joins a team of seasoned sales professionals at Kymeta, including Rash Jhanjee, Vice President of Sales, EMEA, Steve Sybeldon, Vice President of Business Development and Sales, North and South America, Paul Mattear, Vice President of Business Development and Sales – Government, and Scott Glass, Director of Sales, North America. The sales organization will continue to grow under the leadership of David Harrower, Sr. Vice President of Global Sales, as Kymeta pursues new market opportunities for connectivity solutions around the globe.

Mr. Geiling brings a broad range of experience to his new position at Kymeta, including sales executive and business development roles with extensive experience in the satellite, connectivity, and broadcast media industries. Mr. Geiling brings a consistent track record of success in identifying, developing, and implementing deal strategy and closing business opportunities. Previously, he held the position of Senior Sales Director at Eutelsat, managing accounts in APAC, Europe and the U.S., with most of his career spent in Central Asia and East Asia. Geiling holds a bachelor’s degree cum laude from the University of Maryland and is an alumnus of the Defense Language Institute and is multi-lingual.

“We are very excited to have David join Kymeta. Adding an industry veteran like David to the Asia region is an essential part of our plan to offer truly global customer service to grow our sales and distribution partners in the region,” said David Harrower, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Kymeta, “We are focused on developing a global sales-driven organization, and building the sales force required to support our commercial and government customers across all regions and markets.”

About Kymeta

Kymeta is unlocking the potential of satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to satisfy the overwhelming demand for mobile connectivity. The company’s flat-panel satellite antenna, the first of its kind, and Kymeta™ Connect connectivity services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity on satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular networks to customers around the world. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal addresses the need for lightweight, slim, and high-throughput communication systems that do not require mechanical components to steer toward a satellite. Kymeta makes connecting easy – for any vehicle, vessel, or fixed platform.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

For more information, visit www.kymetacorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005355/en/

Source: Businesswire