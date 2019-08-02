Largest Blockchain Project Signed between BP Batam Indonesia and dClinic

The dignitaries from Batam, and the Indonesian Government met with dClinic to sign, what is arguably, the largest Blockchain project for the South East Asian region: a USD$140 mil contract which will greatly influence the role Blockchain will play in Healthcare, especially for providers and consumers. dClinic has engaged Deloitte & Touche Financial Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. as its key advisor for this project.

From left to right: Chris De lavigne – Partner & Investor Advisory Deloitte Southeast Asia, Dr. Sigit Riyarto (Director of RSBP Batam, Indonesia), Dr. Richard Satur (CEO dClinic Global), Edy Putra Irawady (Chairman of BP Batam, Indonesia), Stephen Moo (dClinic MD Indonesia), Ashwani Modi (Founder and COO dClinic Singapore)

BP Batam Hospital, BP Batam and dClinic have officially signed contracts to deliver a number of projects in Batam, Indonesia. This will include the delivery of BMB (Batam Medical Blockchain) leveraging dClinic’s PHB (Private Healthcare Blockchain) to be hosted at the upgraded BP Batam Data Centre. As part of the above projects, dClinic and BP Batam will also engage in a partnership to deliver dClinic’s program for Wellness and Vitality at a number of retreats around Batam. The overall goal is to roll this technology across the whole of Batam and eventually, Indonesia.

Signed by Edy Putra Irawady (chairman of BP Batam, Indonesia) and Dr. Richard Satur (CEO dClinic Global)

Batam is well placed to be the centre of excellence for Blockchain and in particular for Medical Technology service advancements. This is very much in line with the Indonesian government’s plan to create Medical and Digital Economic Zones in Batam.

Dr. Sigit Riyarto (Director of RSBP Batam) proudly announced, “RSBP Batam has already won a number of awards for its innovation. Working now with dClinic we aim to introduce the BMB to Batam and then to the greater Indonesia. What we can achieve through better communication with our patients will only assist the healthcare system and help bring change to way we communicate and encourage our consumers.”

“For too long, organisations and governments have pursued static Electronic Health Records as their preferred solution to answer the complexities of their patient’s healthcare journeys. There is more evidence being compiled daily that these are restricted and often don’t work. The answer to healthcare worldwide is a dedicated Healthcare Blockchain. dClinic can provide such a solution and in Batam, Indonesia, we will. Coupled with our own Vitality Retreats, we will work with RSBP Batam to demonstrate the clear benefits of Blockchain for Healthcare,” said Dr. Richard Satur (CEO of dClinic).

Dr. Edi Pambudi (Deputy Assistant Ministry of Monetary and Balance of Payments) added, “Indonesia is bold and mature enough to pursue its position as the leader of Blockchain excellence in this region and to bring leadership and digital innovation to rest of the world. This agreement between RSBP Batam and dClinic is another major step towards our plans to open up Batam and Indonesia to co-investment projects in Blockchain.”

Edy Putra (Chairman of BP Batam) agrees, “BP Batam wants to develop new regulations to enable BP Batam to develop a special Medical Economic Zone. These new regulations are designed to create new innovative models of health service delivery especially for medical tourism, and we see this contract between dClinic and RSBP Batam as certainly furthering our goals.”

Deloitte & Touche Financial Advisory Services Pte Ltd. is the key advisor for this project. Chris de Lavigne, Executive Director at Deloitte & Touche Financial Advisory Services Pte Ltd., said, “Exponential technologies such as the Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence have the potential power to transform the healthcare sector. Around the world, healthcare stakeholders are looking for innovative, cost-effective ways to deliver patient- centered, technology-enabled “smart” healthcare, both inside and outside hospital walls. Communities can take advantage of such digital and exponential technologies on data to make informed decisions.”

See www2.deloitte.com/insights/us/en/industry/health-care/smart-health-communities.html?id=insightsapp

Deloitte & Touche Financial Advisory Services Pte Ltd. will also be assisting dClinic with corporate governance and investment (including fund raising) strategies.

"JP Consulting is proud to provide Clinical Governance and Services Development Advisory Services for the BMB Program," said Jeff Parker Managing Director of JP Consulting (Aust) Pty Ltd.

As part of its project reporting commitments, dClinic and BP Batam will make regular announcements in the media to update the Blockchain, Health and Wellness communities about progress in this region. BP Batam and dClinic also invite other companies to explore integration opportunities with BMB.