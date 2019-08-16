Launch of a Public Service Announcement CD

‘Ushaar Users vs Sagalakala Poochandi’ – a music video educating people about being cautious and being safe online was launched today – the 16th August 2019.

From left to right: Mr. C Eswaramoorthy, IPS, Addl. Commr. of Police (CCB), Mr. Ramesh K. B. Menon, Director – HR, Murugappa Group, Dr. R Dhinakaran, IPS, Addl. Commr. of Police (North), Mr. M. M. Murugappan, Executive Chairman, Murugappa Group, Dr. A. K. Viswanathan, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police, Mr. A Arun IPS, Addl. Commr. of Police (Traffic), Mr. Prem Anand Sinha, IPS, Addl. Commr. of Police (South), Mr. R. S. Nallasivam, IPS (IGP – Retd)

Part of the #GoodNetizenGoodCitizen initiative – this campaign produced by the Murugappa Group in association with the Greater Chennai Police is aimed at raising social awareness on the responsible use of social media and the internet.

From left to right: Mr. M. M. Murugappan – Executive Chairman, Murugappa Group receiving the memento from Dr. A. K. Viswanathan, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police

The lyrics for the song has been written by Subu who has also directed the video. Music has been composed by Madley Blues and sung by popular folk singers – Antony Dasan and Chinna Ponnu .

The video covers three important topics which contribute to a majority of the cybercrimes reported today:

Young Girls and Women being aware of the dangers of sharing personal and sensitive information/pictures online

People understanding that their financial information/passwords/pin numbers etc, should never be shared with others

People understanding that spreading rumours / instigating hate using online tools can have legal consequence

The Awareness Campaign CD was launched today by the Commissioner of Police – Dr. A.K. Viswanathan, IPS, and M. M. Murugappan – Executive Chairman, Murugappa Group.

About Office of Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai

