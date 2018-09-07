  • Download mobile app

07 Sep 2018, Edition - 1151, Friday

Launching Style Queen 2k18

by businesswireindia.com

September 7, 2018

Business Wire India

Event Hub Director Akash Kumar Pandey and Lavanyaa Madaan hosted a launch party of their upcoming beauty pageant Style Queen 2k18 at Da Code Cafe and Lounge.
 
It is a unique pageant for married and unmarried females in the age bracket of 18-45. 
 
There are going to be 9 auditions in various cities including Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Dehradun and one audition for North Eastern states at Guwahati. The Guwahati auditions will be free of cost for candidates to promote the culture and talent of North East. 
 
Sponsors , promoters , partners and the team present at the party included Ms. Renu Kelkar (Brand Ambassador Style Queen 2k18), Ms. Shikha A Sharma (Official Nutritionist and Dietician for the show), Ms. Anshu Dhawan (Pageant Advisor), Ms. Surbhi Nagpal (Pageant Coach), Ms. Gunjan Gupta (Show Director, Gurgaon audition), Ms. Khushboo Qureshi (Show Director, Dehradun audition), Sneha Verma (Show Director, Delhi Audition), Ms. Swati Singh (Creative Director) and Marketing partners and Sponsors were Mr. Kamal Wadhwan (Director Carnivore – A cold meat store), Mr. Ankit Nagpal (Bang On Target PR & Media Solutions), Ms. Shikha Sharma (Delhi Chilli Magazine Official media partner). 
 
Honourable guests of the evening included Ms. Kritika Ahuja, Ms. Parveen Khan, Mr. Aman Singh, Mr. Pavan Suri, Mr. Ajay Rajpal, Ms. Bhawna Rajpal, Ms. Priyanka, Prince Tandon, Mr. Rituraj Sharma, and Monica Chawla.
 
Event Hub is a Delhi based event management and a wedding planning company with vast experience in the industry. 
 
The idea behind the Style Queen is to create a diva for fashion and entertainment industry who will have a persona and image to carry and definitely will be a head turner.
 
Style Queen 2k18 a beauty contest complimented by auditions starting from 9th September 2018 till mid-November attracting promising female contestants of the age group of 18-45, married/unmarried both across various cities to participate and win grand prizes. 
 
Events and auditions have been designed to focus on brand promotion and brand visibility with various innovative told and unique style of presentation.
 
Event Hub has been proactive in presenting various successful events now designed and presents various shows with a futuristic vision.
 
The upcoming auditions and cities are – 
  • 9th September, Delhi Audition at Ministry of beer, Connaught Place.
  • 16th September, Gurgaon Audition at Big Boyz Lounge, Sector 29.
For queries, candidates can visit the website www.stylequeen2k18.com or contact 7042677193/9315066582. Source: Businesswire

