Light Life Academy – Preparing you for a Rewarding Career in Photography

A lot of students these days are showing keen interest to pursue and excel in non-traditional subjects like photography and are making not just a career but also a name for themselves in the field. Photography is both, art and science. Every photograph has a unique story to tell, be it Nature, Travel, Landscape, People, Architecture and Interior, Industrial, Product, Portraiture, Automobile, Wildlife, Food, Fine art, among others. Someone who is passionate about photography and is able to blend creative talent with the required technical skills will be sought after.

Bird's-eye view of the Light & Life Academy, Ooty

Light & Life Academy – A Modern day Photography Gurukul at Ooty: llacademy.org.

Answering the need to learn the art and science of photography, Light & Life Academy (LLA), India's first, full-facility institute of professional photography, was established by renowned photographer, Iqbal Mohamed in 2001. Iqbal brings to bear his wealth of experience and dedication on imparting, along with expert faculty, structured learning of the art and science of photography to his students. It is his mission to motivate people to take up photography as a form of creative expression. Over the last 18 years, Light & Life Academy (LLA) has been giving shape to his dreams and in the process, it has introduced many bright professionals to the wold of photography all over the country. Today, Light & Life Academy is considered one of the best photography Colleges in India.

Watch this Video: "The Light & Life Academy Campus" www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEDSjjJ3iK4

Photography Courses

Light & Life Academy offers:

Post-Graduate Diploma in Professional Photography Diploma in Travel & Nature Photography

Admissions at Light & Life Academy (LLA)

LLA admits a very limited number of up to 70 students each year to the two courses. This ensures that:

The Faculty can work closely with each student based on his/her learning curve

Students have generous access to the comprehensive facilities at the campus

The Admission process is quite structured and detailed. Students are put through two stages of evaluation before they are finally called for a personal interview that decides the final selection. The process to select the 2019-20 batch began in December 2018 and will end in June, 2019.

For more details on the course curriculum, fee structure and to apply online, please visit: llacademy.org/photography-courses

You may also call Ms. Monica on: 7598287370

