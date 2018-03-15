Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution

by businesswireindia.com

With cyberattacks increasing in scope, sophistication and frequency, Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery, today announced a new Advanced Bot Manager option for its Limelight Web Application Firewall (WAF) solution for protecting digital content.

Global internet traffic generated from bots is higher than human-generated traffic, according to Mary Meeker’s annual internet trends report. And more than half of bots are malevolent and engaging in destructive activities such as seeking vulnerabilities on websites and committing fraud, stealing corporate and personal data, and launching DDoS attacks. At the same time, the internet depends on beneficial bots that power search engines and digital assistants.

To address these issues, Limelight’s new Advanced Bot Manager ensures maximum availability of web infrastructure by automatically stopping bad bots and facilitating good bots so revenue generating traffic is maintained. It also helps ensure fast customer experiences by enabling ongoing monitoring and tuning of bot management policies to protect web applications without impacting performance.

“There are constantly new threats trying to access sensitive content and take down websites, plus global regulations to protect consumer data are increasing,” said Steve Miller Jones, Senior Director of Product Management at Limelight Networks. “Add to that the fact that there’s a shortage of skilled IT security personnel, making it difficult for companies to protect the integrity of their websites and customer data. Our full range of security solutions are integrated into our massive global private network infrastructure to help organizations secure their web infrastructure and content without impacting website performance.”

Limelight Cloud Security Services offer a layered defense against malicious website attacks and unauthorized content access without impacting the performance of web applications and content delivery. Limelight Web Application Firewall protects web sites and web applications against malicious HTTP application layer attacks that are intended to compromise web sites and steal data. Limelight DDoS Attack Interceptor protects against denial of service attacks intended to overload online services with large volumes of malicious traffic. TLS/SSL capabilities encrypt data so it cannot be intercepted in transit, and multiple content security methods such as geo-fencing, URL tokenization, and IP address white and black listing are available so only authorized users have access to content.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, a global leader in digital content delivery, empowers customers to better engage online audiences by enabling them to securely manage and globally deliver digital content, on any device. The company’s Limelight Orchestrate Platform includes a global infrastructure with a fully-integrated suite of capabilities and services to help you address all your content delivery needs. The Orchestrate Platform solves your most important content delivery challenges so you can deliver the next great digital experience anywhere. For more information, please visit www.limelight.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005221/en/

Source: Businesswire