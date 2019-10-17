Logicalis Announces CEO Transition Plan

by businesswireindia.com

Logicalis, an international IT solution and managed services provider has announced that effective 1st March 2020, Mark Rogers will transition from his current CEO role to a Non-Executive Director (NED) role, at which point Robert Bailkoski will succeed Mark; Bob, currently COO, joined the company four years ago as CFO.

Mark joined Logicalis 16 years ago and has spent the past 13 years in the pivotal roles of COO and CEO. During this period, the company experienced significant growth, with annual revenues increasing from $0.8bn to $1.7bn and EBITDA from $27m to $93m.

In these roles, Mark has been extensively involved in M&A transactions and has overseen the integration of acquired businesses into the Logicalis Group, which expanded from a 9-country operation in 2007 to 26 countries today.

Under his leadership, Logicalis has fostered a culture of professionalism, enthusiasm, and commitment in driving forward the importance and relevance of Logicalis for all its stakeholders while repositioning the company from an ICT integrator towards an IT solutions provider focused on providing digital enablement services to its customers.

During Mark’s tenure as CEO, Logicalis launched its annual CIO survey and group-wide employee engagement survey, achieved Cisco Global Gold status, introduced key leadership development programmes (Leadership Academy, High Potential and Technical Academy), and launched the ‘Architects of Change’ brand for Logicalis.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished together during this time, and confident that Logicalis is very well-positioned to keep designing and delivering customers’ digital transformation,” says Mark.

About Logicalis

Logicalis is an international multi-skilled solution provider providing digital enablement services to help customers harness digital technology and innovative services to deliver powerful business outcomes.

Our customers span industries and geographical regions; and our focus is to engage in the dynamics of our customers’ vertical markets; including financial services, TMT (telecommunications, media and technology), education, healthcare, retail, government, manufacturing and professional services, and apply the skills of our 6,500 employees in modernising key digital pillars; data centre and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernisation.

We are the advocates for our customers for some of the world’s leading technology companies including Cisco, HPE, IBM, CA Technologies, NetApp, Microsoft, Oracle, VMware and ServiceNow.

The Logicalis Group has annualised revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.3 billion.

For more information, visit https://www.logicalis.com/

