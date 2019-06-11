London Tech Entrepreneur Tej Kohli Pours $100m into AI & Machine Learning Ventures

June 11, 2019
At London Tech Week: Tej Kohli, the London-based tech entrepreneur, has invested another $100m into Rewired, a robotics-focused venture studio with a humanitarian bent. Rewired is pioneering investment into artificial intelligence and machine learning ventures that will power the new economy, transform businesses, revolutionise global healthcare and even improve and extend human life.
Current thinking suggests that the global AI market will be worth anything from $3.9 trillion by 2022 (Gartner) to $15.7 trillion by 2030 (PWC) – but Tej Kohli believes that the true value could be much greater.
Kohli commented:
“Conventional wisdom is too cautious. I predict that the global AI sector will be worth $150 trillion by 2025. My forecast is based on a five-part analysis:
“I am not saying that $150 trillion is based on a complete adoption of AI across everything.I believe $150 trillion is where you get to when keeping our basic human norms and values intact.It is using AI to make our lives more efficient without radically changing our lives to the full extent that AI is capable of.I estimate this value to be three to four times the Internet.
“And I believe that AI will enable humanity to take unprecedented leaps forward in solving the most pressing human problems across poverty, geopolitics and unequal access to healthcare, by virtue of its ability to make businesses and organisations far more efficient. There is scope for huge commercial gain coupled with unprecedented opportunities for human progress.”
About Tej Kohli
Tej Kohli is a London-based technology and real estate entrepreneur, businessman and philanthropist who now focuses on visionary ventures and investments that have the potential to transform lives and change the world. Through his investment vehicle Kohli Ventures, Mr Kohli targets high-impact investments into AI, robotics, biotech, genomics and Fintech that help to solve the world’s most pressing challenges and create a better tomorrow.
Mr Kohli also has a well-publicized mission to cure corneal blindness worldwide by 2030 through the philanthropic Tej Kohli Foundation that provides direct funding for the Tej Kohli Cornea Institute, a preeminent global institute for solving corneal blindness worldwide.
Mr Kohli is a Distinguished Alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur (IITK) where he completed a degree in Electrical Engineering. He first rose to success building innovative white label technology and e-commerce solutions for companies during the dot com boom.
About Rewired
Rewired is a robotics-focused venture studio specializing in applied science and technologies. Rewired launched in 2017 with an initial $100 million fund for technologies that will enable robots to interact properly with real-world environments. In backing the development of robots’ sensory capabilities and understanding of the world around them, Rewired seeks to play a major part in enabling the safe and efficient integration of machine learning into everyday life.
